What Wins and What Loses the Game For Texas vs. Tennessee

The first in-conference matchup is often a telling one for college football teams, especially in the SEC.

It’s an opportunity to see how a team stacks up against its in-conference foes and can serve as an early indicator of how it may perform for the rest of the season.

That was certainly true of last season’s Texas Longhorns, who lost to Florida in early October. And while Texas had some marquee wins down the stretch, the loss foreshadowed a disappointing season overall.

The Longhorns' Sept. 26 trip to Tennessee could carry similar significance. When Texas travels to Knoxville for its SEC opener, the outcome could reveal how prepared the Longhorns truly are for a title chase.

Here's what could ultimately decide the matchup.

What Wins: Texas’ Pash Rush

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Hero Kanu (93) reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns just might have the most dangerous defensive line in the SEC entering 2026, and Tennessee's biggest question mark just happens to be at quarterback.

Whether the Volunteers start redshirt freshman George MacIntyre or five-star freshman Faizon Brandon, Texas will likely be facing a quarterback who has seldom seen that kind of defensive fortitude. It’s a situation Texas will look to exploit.

Colin Simmons headlines the pass-rushing unit that looks terrifying on paper after recording 12 sacks last season. Behind him sit two dependable returners in Lance Jackson and Brad Spence, while Hero Kanu and Arkansas transfer Ian Geffrard provide plenty of power inside.

If Texas can force obvious pass situations and make the young quarterback uncomfortable, the game could quickly tilt in its favor.

What Loses: Arch Manning and the Receivers Not Being on the Same Page

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates a first down. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For all of the excitement surrounding Texas' offense, there is still one important reality heading into 2026: much of it is new.

Cam Coleman arrived as one of the most coveted transfers in the country, Ryan Wingo is stepping into a larger role and Emmett Mosley looks poised for a breakout season. If all goes according to plan, Texas should have the most talented receiver room in the nation.

But talent alone does not guarantee production by any means.

The matchup against Tennessee could be one of the first true tests of whether Manning and his new group of pass catchers are fully synchronized. The Volunteers just completely overhauled their secondary this offseason, and Tennessee's defensive backfield could be one of the most improved units in the SEC under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

The Vols added experienced defensive backs Kayin Lee, TJ Metcalf, Qua Moss and Dejuan Lane through the portal while returning familiar faces Ty Redmond and Edrees Farooq. Early reports out of spring practice suggested the group adapted quickly to Knowles' system and dramatically reduced the coverage busts that plagued Tennessee a season ago.

And if Manning and his receivers haven’t fully jelled by the time they visit Knoxville, Tennessee has the secondary talent to capitalize, leaving room for an upset.

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