Cam Coleman Takes Inspiration From This Future Hall of Fame NFL WR

The Texas Longhorns were obviously going to be big-time players in the transfer portal over the offseason after the 2025 season. And the Longhorns did just that, making headlines across college football by landing the top player available in the transfer portal.

The player obviously takes the shape of star wide receiver Cam Coleman. The wide receiver chose to transfer to Austin after spending the first two seasons of his college career with the Auburn Tigers, where he quickly became one of the top wide receivers in the country.

Since his arrival on the Forty Acres, Coleman has hit the ground running, finding his way to settle into the Longhorns' offense throughout offseason workouts and now well into spring practice. And recently, the wide receiver alluded to an all-time great wide receiver he takes inspiration from, which should get Texas fans excited.

Cam Coleman Mentions All-Time Great Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman receives a pass to pull in a touchdown past Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight during the fourth quarter. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Thursday, Coleman spoke with the media for the first time since officially becoming a Longhorn, where he talked on a wide range of topics from his decision to transfer to Texas to his early impression of the program and the offense.

However, one small detail that stuck out was when Coleman was asked if there is a certain wide receiver that he tries to model his game after or emulate. And the wide receiver mentioned watching the tape of one of the best wide receivers of this generation.

There is no need to highlight how elite of a wide receiver Julio Jones was during his long football career. From his time as a college star with the Alabama Crimson Tide to becoming one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and certainly having himself a spot in Canton, Ohio.

However, the comparison between Jones and Coleman might go deeper than just both of them being from the state of Alabama. Both wide receivers stand at six-foot-three, with Jones being a bit heavier, weighing 220 pounds, while Coleman weighs in at 200 pounds.

Beyond height and weight, Coleman shares some similarities with Jones in his game, especially in terms of contested catches, which made the Atlanta Falcons great, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

According to Rod Babers of OnTexasFootball, Coleman had a 81.8% catch rate on deep contested catches last season at Auburn. The catch rate is the highest catch rate for any player with double-digit deep contested catch targets in a season since PFF started tracking back in 2017.

And Coleman has already shown that skill in spring practice with a catch he made back in early April.

While the deep ball is Coleman's superpower that will likely be seen throughout the season, especially with Arch Manning, who is not afraid to push the ball down the field and give his wide receivers a chance to make a play on the ball.

Coleman sees his game expanding more than just being a deep ball specialist.

"Just really being moved around on the field," Coleman said. "Not limiting myself in one position, really, just learning the whole field, and really just giving myself more opportunities to play each and every position."

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