This Player is Finally Emerging As A Bona Fide Playmaker For The Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns have identified multiple key targets at the wide receiver position this season, and each of them has shown up for the Longhorns in different ways throughout games so far.
Saturday was no exception, with each member of the team’s wide receiver medley contributing in some way to quarterback Arch Manning’s highest number of career passing yards in one matchup.
The pass catcher that might have stood out the most, however, was one who caught touchdown passes from two different quarterbacks: Emmett Mosley V.
Mosley’s efforts in Starkville
The Mississippi State Bulldogs gave the Longhorns a difficult time on Saturday, but the game seemed to serve as a possible breakthrough for Texas’ offense.
The final score read 45-38, and Mosley was responsible for two touchdowns. One of these touchdowns came from backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell in overtime, following Manning’s injury exit. Mosley finished the game with four receptions for 53 yards.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian commented on Mosley's journey in a recent media availability.
“This has been a tough, tough go for him, with the injury basically all throughout training camp and early point in the season,” he said. “I think we can all see the talent now, all the things we were talking about.”
Mosley missed the first four games of the 2025 season due to a lower leg injury, meaning that his first in-game exposure with the Longhorns came during their opening matchup of conference play. The Stanford transfer, as Sarkisian noted, already lacked experience playing with Texas’ offense compared to some of the team’s other wide receivers. He believes that the sophomore still has more to show.
“I don’t think we’ve gotten the best version of him yet,” Sarkisian said. “I think he’s even a better blocker than we’ve gotten, which is a big component of why he’s here. But he is a very talented player. He’s got the right mindset and approach to it all. I think he’s got good rapport in that room.”
The room also features talented wide receivers like Ryan Wingo, Parker Livingstone and DeAndre Moore Jr., who have seemingly established a close bond as they figure out how to work the field with one another.
“Those top four guys, I think, really work well together, and it’s been a nice rotation for us with Ryan, Emmett, Parker and then DeAndre in the slot, and with [wide receiver] Dalen [McCutcheon] being kind of that fifth guy,” Sarkisian said. “This is kind of what we were hoping for.”
The Longhorns will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday at home, and if Sarkisian’s predictions are correct, Mosley could become an even more integral component of this offense.