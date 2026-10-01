Colin Simmons' Award-Sweeping Day Just Completely Changed the 2027 NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons had a historic showing in a 20-17 win over Tennessee on Rocky Top.

And it likely transformed the 2027 NFL Draft.

Simmons had four TFLs and 5.5 sacks against the Vols, the latter a new Longhorns program record, and swept the national awards for Week 4. He earned the Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and Walter Camp Award.

Simmons' measurements were already eye-popping. He owns a reported 4.58-second 40-yard dash time.

Tangible proof that the Texas star could do as much as a defensive lineman could do to win a critical SEC matchup on the road won't be ignored by NFL front offices lacking a pass rush.

Simmons' Alpha Personality is Now Proven in Big-Game Atmosphere

Sep 12, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons' day in Knoxville was the biggest performance of his collegiate career. Prior, a 2.5-sack night against Texas A&M last November and a 2.5-sack and three-TFL day in the 2025 Red River Rivalry game were his highlight-reel efforts.

Even before the nightmare at Neyland Stadium for Tennessee right tackle Jesse Perry and Co., Simmons was seen as an alpha.

UT right tackle Melvin Siani learned that against Simmons all summer.

“Simmons is everything I thought he was. My goodness, what a (expletive) alpha. He (expletive) wrecked practice and talked his talk the entire time. He made Melvin Siani back down. They said he’s been wearing Siani out ever since he got there," an anonymous NFL scout told A to Z Sports' Ryan Roberts.

If Simmons somehow didn't have every NFL scout's attention before, he has it now.

Dolphins Could Emerge as Sensible Landing Spot for Colin Simmons

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley looks on during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's already an extremely sensible fit emerging for Simmons in the NFL.

The Dolphins have zero sacks and 21 quarterback pressures through their first three games.

After signing quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract, Miami is in no need for a quarterback in the draft. Arch Manning is almost certainly off the table for the Phins.

De'Von Achane's ACL tear may ensure that the Dolphins never rise out of the AFC's basement this season.

The stars may be aligning for Simmons to make his way to Miami Gardens during the 2027 NFL draft and beyond.

We'll see if Jeff Hafley, Sean Duggan, and the rest of the Dolphins coaching staff is sold on Simmons helping snap Miami out of its three-year malaise.

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