Colin Simmons Ties Texas Longhorns Sack Record With Historic Day vs. Tennessee

On paper, the Texas Longhorns have one of the most hyped offenses in the country, led by quarterback Arch Manning, but in the week four matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers, the defense would be tasked with stepping up.

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons, a projected top pick in the NFL Draft, would be tasked with answering the call as the leader of the defense. But a rocky start that featured a viral unsportsmanlike conduct appeared to light a spark in Simmons.

He would launch a full takeover of the game, setting the pace for an historic day against the Volunteers, sacking opposing quarterback Faizon Brandon five times and tying the Longhorns' single-game record of five sacks.

A Career Day From Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no denying that Simmons is one of the most talented edge rushers in college football, and his projected draft spot backs that up. Off to a slow start for the 2026 season, however, and an injury scare in the week three win put his performance in the conference opener for the Longhorns in doubt.

Simmons would silence that outside noise, though, dominating the Volunteers' offensive line for five sacks and tying the single-game record of five by Shane Dronett, who accomplished that feat in 1990 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Simmons was an absolute force to be reckoned with throughout the game, logging a sack in all four quarters, including one in the second quarter that gave the Volunteers a first down after an animated celebration was flagged.

The Longhorns edge rusher would more than make up for it in the third quarter, sacking Brandon on back-to-back plays, which would force a 44-yard punt from the Volunteers' offense.

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The historic day for Simmons would put him up to seven sacks on the season. That now puts the Duncanville native just two sacks away from being the fourth player in program history to reach 30 sacks in their career.

Simmons still has a way to go if he hopes to break the all-time career sack record for the Longhorns, which is set at 40.5 by Kiki DeAyala, but with proof he can put up multiple sacks a game, and a potential minimum of eight more games on the season, it is more than feasible.

When the Longhorns needed someone to step up the most in the week four defensive battle, not only did Simmons answer the call, but he took over the game in only the way he knows how to do.

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