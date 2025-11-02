Colin Simmons Continued Dominant Streak At The Most Critical Time
It’s not new news that Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons is a force to be reckoned with in college football.
He quickly established himself as a threat upon his arrival to the Forty Acres, and he has provided this defensive unit with consistent energy and power ever since.
In his team’s tight victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, his ability to dominate was on full display.
Simmons vs. Vanderbilt
The sophomore recorded five tackles (1.5 tackles for loss), a forced fumble and a sack against the Commodores, helping his team win with a final score of 34-31. This win helps keep Texas in the College Football Playoff conversation and gives them somewhat of a confidence boost as they approach what some might consider to be the most challenging part of their conference season.
Simmons’ forced fumble came in Vanderbilt’s very first offensive drive of the matchup, which helped set the tone for what was to come. It wasn’t pretty at all times, especially towards the end when the Commodores started to close the score gap, but Simmons and the rest of the defense fended Vanderbilt off just enough to help their team secure a victory in front of a home crowd.
His role in disrupting the rhythm of opposing offenses could become even more important in the weeks to come, with the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies still left on the schedule.
So far this season, Simmons has tallied 25 tackles and seven sacks. His first forced fumble of the season came against the Commodores, and he will look to continue forcing the black loose throughout the remainder of the season.
In a situation where their season seems to be on the line during every matchup, Texas has very little room for error to work with. Their defense was forced to carry a large portion of the load near the season’s beginning, but this team’s ceiling could rise now that it looks like the offense and defense are both contributing more equally.
Both Georgia and Texas A&M are ranked within college football’s top five, and they each hope to establish themselves as the SEC’s top team. The Longhorns have a chance to sway each team’s standing near the season’s end,