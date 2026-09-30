SEC Should Be Embarrassed by Its Decision to Snub Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons put together one of the best individual performances in program history during Saturday's 20-17 win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

He finished with a career-high 5.5 sacks in what was a dominant day for the entire Texas defensive line, breaking the program single-game sack record in the process.

However, on Monday, Simmons was not named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week -- or even the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week -- and it's clear the conference chose to do so as a way to retaliate against him following a controversial celebration.

Simmons' viral celebration, which the officials ruled as "simulating using the restroom," was no doubt inappropriate and unnecessary, but the SEC is taking things too far by implying it now prevents him from receiving recognition for his elite and historic production. In the process, the conference is prioritizing its opinion on the ordeal over the actual production on the field -- and that's a shame for the sport.

Colin Simmons Made a Mistake, But So Did the SEC

Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a sack of Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during their game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We understand that Simmons' celebration was dumb and not representative of what the SEC wants.

We also understand that he's deserving of the criticism that comes with it. Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte even came out publicly to bash the celebration, calling it "embarrassing" for the university. Whether or not these comments were necessary is entirely up to the fanbase.

But Simmons didn't spit on Faizon Brandon. He didn't make violent contact with an official. He didn't punch another player. And he didn't run into the stands to fight an fan Ron Artest style.

All of these things would be grounds for ejection and an ensuing suspension. But if the officials chose to not eject him on the spot, why should the SEC feel it needs to make up for the referee crew's apparent "soft" punishment by not giving Simmons the recognition he deserves?

Simmons had one of the best individual defensive performances in recent SEC history, but the conference is instead showing that an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty takes precedent. As a result, Simmons' name won't appear in the SEC record books years down the line when fans want to see who won the weekly awards during the 2026 season. And that's a shame. In a way, the conference is essentially erasing history because they got their feelings hurt.

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, Simmons likely won't pay much mind to it. A weekly award is hardly near the top of his list of goals for this season.

After all, he ended up sweeping multiple national awards following the SEC's cowardly decision. Simmons won the Chuck Bednarik Player of the Week, the Walter Camp Player of the Week and the Nagurski Trophy Player of the Week.

But yet the SEC couldn't even name him Defensive Lineman of the Week? The conference should be embarrassed for how soft it has become.

Texas has a bye week before facing Oklahoma on Oct. 10. Hopefully the SEC's grudge toward one of the best players in the conference has subsided by then.

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