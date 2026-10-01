Colin Simmons’ Five-Sack Performance Wasn’t an Outlier

Colin Simmons’ five-sack performance against Tennessee was the kind of outing that immediately grabs national attention. The Texas edge rusher tied the program’s single-game record, helping the Longhorns escape Neyland Stadium with a 20-17 victory.

But treating the performance as a sudden breakout would overlook what Simmons had already been doing. Through Texas’ first four games, the junior has established himself as one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the country.

His explosion against Tennessee was extraordinary, but it was also the culmination of a productive start to the season and a trend that stretches back to his first two years in Austin.

The Production Was Building Before Tennessee

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simmons entered the Tennessee game with two sacks through Texas’ first three contests. He recorded one against Ohio State and another against UTSA, showing an ability to affect the quarterback even before his numbers skyrocketed in SEC play. Against Tennessee, he added 5.5 sacks, bringing his season total to 7.5 through four games.

The broader pressure numbers tell an even more revealing story. According to Pro Football Focus, Simmons generated eight pressures across 53 pass-rush snaps in his first three games. Against Tennessee alone, he produced 10 pressures on 36 pass-rush snaps. His pressure rate jumped from 15.1% over the opening three weeks to 27.8% against the Volunteers.

That difference shows just how dominant he was in Knoxville, but it also demonstrates that Simmons was already creating disruption. The sacks against Tennessee were not his first evidence of an effective pass rush. They were the most visible result of it.

His production across multiple seasons reinforces that point. Simmons recorded 46 pressures as a freshman in 2024, then increased that total to 59 in 2025. Through four games this season, he has added another 18 pressures.

The Tennessee performance was a career high, not a new identity.

For Texas, that distinction matters. Simmons has shown he can generate pressure consistently, and the Longhorns now have evidence of what can happen when that pressure turns into sacks at an exceptional rate.

The challenge is sustaining that impact as opponents adjust their protection schemes. Teams will likely devote more attention to Simmons, using chips, double teams and quicker throws to limit his opportunities.

Still, his first four games have given Texas reason to believe the Tennessee performance was more than a one-game phenomenon. Simmons has been productive throughout his career, and his early-season pressure numbers suggest his dominance is continuing.

The five-sack outing was the headline. The pressure production behind it is what makes Simmons’ start so encouraging for the Longhorns.

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