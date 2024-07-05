Why No. 1 Receiver Dakorien Moore Committed to Oregon Ducks Over Texas Longhorns
The Oregon Ducks are officially blazing on the recruiting trail in the 2025 cycle.
On Thursday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks made history by landing the program’s highest-rated recruit ever in five-star Duncanville (TX) wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
The Dallas-Fort Worth product picked the Ducks over LSU, Ohio State, and Texas, making up ground with a late push on Wednesday and Thursday to overtake the Horns.
Moore made his final decision coming off of his official visit to Austin on June 14 and Oregon on June 21. He also visited LSU on June 7 and Ohio State on May 31.
But at the end of the day, it was his relationship with the staff in Eugene, as well as the unique aspects of the program that drew Moore away from his home state.
“Their uniforms and their style, they’re just different. It’s unique, and it’s not really comparable to any other school I’m looking at," Moore told On3. "I just think they have great coaches in general. Coach Lanning knows how to judge people, and he is a good judge of character. And he’s really good at building relationships and getting people to trust him. I feel like that reels the great players in. And with Coach Adams, he’s just a well-rounded good coach, good mentor, and a good person to be around.”
Moore has been with the varsity squad at Duncanville since his freshman season in 2021, racking up 130 catches for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns over that time, including 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 scores in his junior campaign.
Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 186 pounds, Moore is currently a consensus five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 3 player nationally, No. 1 wide receiver, and No. 1 player in the state of Texas.
Moore's composite rating of 0.999 is the highest-ever for Duck recruit. Next highest is defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (.9987) in 2019.
He is also the consensus No. 1 receiver in the country per all four major recruiting services, and now becomes the highest ranked commit thus far in the 2025 cycle for the Ducks.
Moore joins major receiver talent for the Ducks' 2025 class: with five-star Dallas Wilson and four-star Isaiah Mozee already committed to the program.