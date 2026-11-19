The Texas Longhorns are coming off of an emotional 22-21 win over the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge this past weekend.

No. 5 Texas now has a clear path to the College Football Playoff, which starts with Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in what could be the home finale for the Longhorns.

However, Texas is dealing with more notable injury questions surrounding star edge rusher Colin Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered a month ago in the loss to Florida.

Initial Injury Report for Texas-Arkansas

Texas Longhorns defensive back Warren Roberson (24) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Simmons was listed as questionable on the initial Texas-Arkansas availability report released Wednesday night. He played against LSU and posted seven total tackles but hasn't been at 100% since retunring from a two-game absence against Missouri on Nov. 7.

Along with Simmons, Texas cornerback Warren Roberson was added to the injury report and is currently listed as questionable. He played against LSU but didn't appear to suffer an obvious injury.

Here's what the initial availability report looks like for both teams ahead of Saturday's kickoff:

Texas



OUT



- RB Hollywood Smothers



- OT Trevor Goosby



- TE Nick Townsend



- DT Hero Kanu



- DE Richard Wesley

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

QUESTIONABLE



- DE Colin Simmons



- CB Warren Roberson

Arkansas



OUT



- DE Braydon Lee



- TE Maddox Lassiter



- OL Bryant Williams



- TE Gavin Garretson

DOUBTFUL



- DB Brylan Green

PROBABLE



- DL Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Steve Sarkisian Recently Delivered Injury News on Hero Kanu

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Hero Kanu (93) reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While meeting with the media on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Kanu had undergone season-ending surgery on his arm just hours prior.

He had been listed as questionable on the injury report against LSU before being upgraded to probable. Kanu was then removed from the report altogether and suited up against the Tigers but didn't even up playing.

"Hero unfortunately had to have surgery this morning and will be out the remainder of the season," Sarkisian said. "I can touch on that because it's not a doubtful or anything. He's out, which is unfortunate. And you know, he probably could have had the surgery last week. He wanted to try to play Saturday night, and I wanted to honor that for him. He's been a great leader for this team, and will continue to be. But he'll be sorely missed for sure."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.