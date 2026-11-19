Colin Simmons Returns to Injury Report Ahead of Texas-Arkansas Matchup
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The Texas Longhorns are coming off of an emotional 22-21 win over the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge this past weekend.
No. 5 Texas now has a clear path to the College Football Playoff, which starts with Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in what could be the home finale for the Longhorns.
However, Texas is dealing with more notable injury questions surrounding star edge rusher Colin Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered a month ago in the loss to Florida.
Initial Injury Report for Texas-Arkansas
Simmons was listed as questionable on the initial Texas-Arkansas availability report released Wednesday night. He played against LSU and posted seven total tackles but hasn't been at 100% since retunring from a two-game absence against Missouri on Nov. 7.
Along with Simmons, Texas cornerback Warren Roberson was added to the injury report and is currently listed as questionable. He played against LSU but didn't appear to suffer an obvious injury.
Here's what the initial availability report looks like for both teams ahead of Saturday's kickoff:
Texas
OUT
- RB Hollywood Smothers
- OT Trevor Goosby
- TE Nick Townsend
- DT Hero Kanu
- DE Richard Wesley
QUESTIONABLE
- DE Colin Simmons
- CB Warren Roberson
Arkansas
OUT
- DE Braydon Lee
- TE Maddox Lassiter
- OL Bryant Williams
- TE Gavin Garretson
DOUBTFUL
- DB Brylan Green
PROBABLE
- DL Quincy Rhodes Jr.
Steve Sarkisian Recently Delivered Injury News on Hero Kanu
While meeting with the media on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Kanu had undergone season-ending surgery on his arm just hours prior.
He had been listed as questionable on the injury report against LSU before being upgraded to probable. Kanu was then removed from the report altogether and suited up against the Tigers but didn't even up playing.
"Hero unfortunately had to have surgery this morning and will be out the remainder of the season," Sarkisian said. "I can touch on that because it's not a doubtful or anything. He's out, which is unfortunate. And you know, he probably could have had the surgery last week. He wanted to try to play Saturday night, and I wanted to honor that for him. He's been a great leader for this team, and will continue to be. But he'll be sorely missed for sure."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7