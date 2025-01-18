Steve Sarkisian Agrees to Contract Extension With Texas Longhorns - REPORT

Longhorns Country

The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian have agreed to a contract extension.

Evan Massey

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns saw their season come to an end in the Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It was a tough loss, but they put together an impressive 2024 season that made them one of the top four teams in the country.

Throughout the College Football Playoff, some rumors started swirling about the future of Sarkisian. He was connected as a potential candidate for NFL head coaching vacancies.

Despite all of the rumors, Sarkisian is fully committed to Texas.

According to a report from college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Longhorns have agreed to a contract extension with Sarkisian after he declined to interview with two NFL teams.

“Steve Sarkisian agrees to contract extension w/Texas after declining interviews w/2 NFL teams, sources said,” McMurphy reported. “UT Board of Regents chairman Kevin Eltife & AD Chris Del Conte were key figures in getting the deal done, source said. Sarkisian has led UT to consecutive College Football Playoff semifinal berths & double-digit win seasons for 1st time in 17 years.”

According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the extension is for one year that takes his contract through the 2031 season.

Keeping Sarkisian around long-term was a no-brainer for Texas. After he showed full loyalty to the school by passing on NFL opportunities, they clearly waned to show him loyalty as well.

Sarkisian has built the Longhorns back to being one of the most attractive destinations in college football when it comes to recruiting or the transfer portal. In the future, it sure looks like Texas should be a year in and year out contender for the national championship.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is pictured.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the Coaches' Press Conference at AT&T Stadium, Jan. 9, 2024. Both coaches answered questions from the media during the conference, and will face each other in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final game on Friday. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since taking over the Texas head coaching job, Sarkisian has led the program to a 38-17 record. He has become one of the best head coaches in the nation.

With Sarkisian now locked in, the future could not look brighter.

In 2025, Sarkisian will have Arch Manning as his starting quarterback. There is a lot of excitement building around the program and Sarkisian has been a huge part of creating this atmosphere.

Thankfully, he will not be leaving for a job at the NFL level. Instead, he has received an extension that will keep him as the lead man for the Longhorns even longer.

