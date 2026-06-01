Where Arch Manning Ranks Amongst SEC Quarterbacks

The Texas Longhorns are still easing themselves into the Southeastern Conference after officially joining in 2024. That is not to say that they have not been good; they have already made an SEC Championship appearance and have a 13-3 conference record, but rather that they are still proving that they fit in with the rest of the schools.

Texas has a chance to cement itself as a perennial championship contender if they make it out of a tough schedule this season. With that in mind, head coach Steve Sarkisian pushed his chips to the middle of the table and surrounded quarterback Arch Manning with the best supporting cast NIL can buy.

With so much riding on this season for Sarkisian and the Longhorns, let us take a look at how they stack up with the SEC field at each position, starting with quarterback.

Ranking the SEC's Quarterbacks

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 16: KJ Jackson, Arkansas

KJ Jackson is currently embroiled in a battle for the QB1 gig with Memphis transfer AJ Hill. Both passers are talented, former four-star recruits who lack experience at the college level and are not all that inspiring.

No. 15: George MacIntyre, Tennessee

George MacIntyre is also fighting for his job, competing against five-star Faizon Brandon and Colorado-transfer Ryan Staub. Their's is a race too close to call; however, that is largely due to none of the signal-callers providing a great case for themselves yet.

No. 14: Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt

Jared Curtis is the upside pick at this spot, as the No. 2 player in this year's recruiting class has only had one spring of practice at a college level. However, he was the No. 2 player in the class for a reason, and his spot as Clark Lea's quarterback is yet unchallenged.

No. 13: Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

Kenny Minchey nearly took the starting job at Notre Dame over CJ Carr last season and was flipped from Nebraska this offseason by Kentucky head coach and quarterback-whisperer Will Stein. Still, he has now been through three seasons of college football and has just 29 career pass attempts to show for it.

No. 12: Aaron Philo, Florida

Aaron Philo spent his first two seasons riding pine behind Georgia Tech's Haynes King but is now slated to be the Gators' starter after following offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Gainesville. If Faulkner can work any of the same magic that he did with King, then Philo should ascend this list quickly.

No. 11: Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Kamario Taylor has seen the most game action of anyone on this list so far and has already proven himself to be an elite threat on the ground. If he can develop as a passer then the Bulldogs could surprise a lot of teams.

No. 10: Austin Simmons, Missouri

Austin Simmons was supposed to be Ole Miss' guy last year before an ankle injury in week two led to the ascendancy of a quarterback that is much farther down this list. Now, he joins a Missouri Tigers squad led by Eli Drinkwitz, who seems to get the best out of his quarterbacks.

No. 9: Keelon Russell, Alabama

Keelon Russell, barring some wild turn of events, is the last quarterback on this list who has to fight for his spot. Whether Russell, the über-talented No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2025, or Austin Mack, the fourth-year man who was ahead of Russell on the depth chart last season, wins the job will have major ramifications for the rest of the SEC.

No. 8: Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Marcel Reed is an electric playmaker and constant home run threat, but faced the weakest schedule in the SEC last season with the Texas A&M Aggies. When he did play big-time opponents, he shrank from the moment and was actively a negative force against both Texas and Miami to end the season.

No. 7: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers has all of the physical talent in the world, but has not been given much help at all by South Carolina. If the Gamecocks hit on offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and a reworked wide receiver room, Sellers may be able to return to his 2024 form this season.

No. 6: John Mateer, Oklahoma

Another player who had a down year in 2025, John Mateer, was having a great campaign last season until being derailed by a hand injury he suffered in the SEC opener against Auburn. If he can make a full recovery this offseason, the sky is the limit for both him and the Sooners.

No. 5: Byrum Brown, Auburn

Byrum Brown is coming off of the most personally successful seasons of any of the passers on this list, but did so against American Conference opponents with USF. Still, he is following head coach Alex Golesh to Auburn and has all of the physical ability to ensure his results translate to the SEC.

No. 4: Sam Leavitt, LSU

Sam Leavitt also had an injury-riddled 2025 but remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the sport. A true dual-threat with top-notch creation ability, Leavitt could lead the Tigers to a playoff bid if the cloud from the Kiffin situation does not hang too heavily over Baton Rouge.

No. 3: Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Gunner Stockton would rank very low on this list if it were just ranking physical traits; however, the Georgia quarterback just has so many intangibles and an undeniable clutch gene. There is perhaps no quarterback in the SEC that a team would rather have on a money-down or late in the fourth quarter.

No. 2: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss went from DII National Champion to one of the best quarterbacks in college football last season while leading Ole Miss through the chaotic Lane Kiffin saga all the way to the National Semifinal. He would likely take first place on this list if not for losing both his offensively-minded head coach and offensive coordinator.

No. 1: Arch Manning, Texas

Manning remains arguably the most gifted quarterback in all of college football and is going into his second season as the starting quarterback on one of the few offenses in the SEC that gained more talent in the portal than it lost in the draft. With a full cupboard of weapons to use next season and a head coach who seems to have learned how to push the right buttons for him, Manning could deliver on the promise he has had since high school this year.

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