Preseason AP Poll Further Confirms Texas Longhorns Difficult Road in 2026

The college football calendar enters its final full week before the season officially kicks off, as “Week 0” officially kicks off on Saturday, August 29th. Yet, for the Texas Longhorns and most of college football, there are still two full weeks before the season kicks off on September 5th.

Although the wait is not over, the anticipation for the 2026 season continues to build, as Monday afternoon marked the first release of the Associated Press Top-25 poll. Which for the second straight season, the Longhorns are in the top-five of the preseason rankings , after the coaches' poll ranked them at No. 4 a few weeks back.

On a similar note, it will also be the second consecutive season where the Longhorns will face a top-four-ranked Ohio State early in the year. The Buckeyes will be the first of seven games versus ranked opponents in 2026 for Texas, highlighting what many are dubbing the hardest schedule in college football.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) in the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Full AP Top-25 Rankings

Ohio State Oregon Georgia Notre Dame Texas Indiana Miami Texas A&M Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Texas Tech Alabama BYU USC Michigan Washington Penn State SMU Tennessee Utah Iowa Houston Louisville Missouri

Strength of Schedule

Before the preseason rankings were even released, it wasn’t difficult to notice the strength of the Longhorns’ schedule. It starts with a home game against fellow preseason national championship contender Ohio State, then sees them go on the road to Tennessee, play Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry (Dallas), host Florida and Ole Miss, before road games versus LSU and Texas A&M.

That doesn’t even mention the November 7th road trip to Columbia, Missouri, where this will be the first time the Longhorns have played at Missouri since the Tigers moved to the SEC. The last time was in 2011, when Missouri defeated Texas 17-5.

After a disappointing 10-3 season in which Texas fell from preseason No. 1 to out of the College Football Playoff. Head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear what his goals were for this upcoming season via the transfer portal.

Sarkisian and Co. secured one of the nation’s top-ranked portal classes, adding potential impact players at positions of need. Players like linebacker Rasheem Biles, running back Hollywood Smothers, offensive tackle Melvin Siani, and wide receiver Cam Coleman all represent top-ranked players at their position and Day 1 starters in Austin.

Another year without making the playoffs will be a disappointment at Texas, even with the schedule. Yet, that isn’t news to Sarkisian or anyone else; the goal has been to compete for national championships, and on paper, Texas has the roster to do so.

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