Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue Makes Impressive One-Handed Catch at Training Camp
Training camp is now in full swing for all 32 NFL franchises, and the start of the 2025 preseason opens up this Thursday with the Hall of Fame game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.
Players are getting opportunities to show out in team practices, and one former Texas Longhorns standout in particular is beginning to showcase his abilities by making highlight plays on the practice field.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue made a highlight play during the Cowboys' Saturday practice, showing off his catching abilities. Beginning his route from the backfield and making his way upfield, quarterback Joe Milton III floated a ball to Blue, where he made a one-handed snag as he was falling backward.
What Blue's Role Could Be With Cowboys Offense
Blue was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cowboys to help bring some youth and speed to Dallas' running back room. Blue was not the only running back the Cowboys drafted, as Phil Mafah was selected in the seventh round out of Clemson.
The Cowboys' run game struggled a season ago, finishing in the bottom half of the league in most rushing statistics; finishing No. 27 in the NFL in rushing yards per game, totaling just 100.3 yards, while averaging a meager four yards per carry, that number finished No. 30 in the NFL. And the Cowboys were dead last in rushing touchdowns with just six on the season.
Heading into 2025, the Cowboys' running back room got a brand new look, as the front office brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders from free agency, drafting Blue and Mafah, and still on the roster from a season ago, Deuce Vaughn. With no clear starter at the running back position, Blue could work his way into a starting role or a player with key touches with his blend of home run hitting speed and impressive catching ability, which the running back showed lots of in his last season with the Longhorns.
As a junior with Texas, Blue finished the season with 730 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, with his longest rushing touchdown going for 75 yards against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Blue was also a big factor in the Longhorns' passing attack as he finished the season with 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns, with his longest reception going for 45 yards.
The Cowboys head into a new era under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, opening up the preseason on Aug. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. Blue could further impress the coaching staff throughout the preseason working his way up the depth chart by displaying his abilities.