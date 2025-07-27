Dez Bryant Puts Quinn Ewers Doubters on Notice at Miami Dolphins Training Camp
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is turning some heads as training camp with the Miami Dolphins continues in South Beach.
After three memorable years at Texas, Ewers fell all the way to the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft in a sequence of events that surprised many. He certainly had a few doubters around the league on his way to nearly going undrafted.
Dez Bryant isn't one of them.
Dez Bryant High on Quinn Ewers
Bryant, a former NFL wide receiver who is the Dallas Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (73), has made it clear since the draft that he has supreme confidence in Ewers' ability to play at the next level.
After a recent clip of Ewers making an impressive throw at practice made its rounds on social media, Bryant took the chance to reiterate that confidence while giving the doubters a chance to walk back on their criticism.
"I hope everyone remembers what I said about Quinn Ewers," Bryant wrote on X.
This of course isn't the first time Bryant has voiced his positive impressions of Ewers. After the draft, Bryant went as far to say that he would take Ewers over Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a one-time Pro Bowler that's entering his sixth season as a starter.
"I like Quinn Ewers over Tua already. He's Dan Marino 2.0 and yes, I said it ... I really do think Ewers can run (Mike) McDaniel's offense better than Tua," Bryant wrote on X in a series of posts.
Bryant added that Ewers' skillset in Miami's offensive system is "the perfect marriage" before adding that Ewers is better than Tagovailoa and "it's not even close."
"I've watched a ton of UT games," Bryant wrote. "I'm not like you guys. I'm not a stat watcher. I critique these players throughout the year... I think about the player and who drafts them. The Dolphins' offensive scheme is the perfect marriage for Quinn Ewers' skill set. I think Ewers is better than Tua and it's not even close."
No matter how confident you are in Ewers, this is certainly a hot take from Bryant, especially since it came right after the draft.
However, with Ewers continuing to impress at training camp, don't expect Bryant to stop hammering home his opinions about the former Texas quarterback.
Ewers will get a chance to make his preseason debut when the Dolphins visit the Chicago Bears on Aug. 10.