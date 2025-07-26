DeMarvion Overshown Pokes Fun at Texas-OU Rivalry with CeeDee Lamb
Former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown may have hung up the Burnt Orange when he was drafted to the Dallas Cowboys, but he hasn't forgotten his Longhorn roots. He had a lighthearted back-and-forth with teammate and former Oklahoma Sooners star CeeDee Lamb on social media Friday after Lamb flashed a hand sign resembling the "Hook 'Em."
In a picture posted via X of Lamb with new Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, Lamb is doing a "Hook 'Em" hand signal, but with his palms facing his body instead of facing out like Texas fans usually do.
Overshown thought it was perhaps a good opportunity to call out the former Sooner, reposting the picture of Lamb as well as a picture of a Longhorn mascot and tagging the star Cowboys receiver.
Lamb's Response To Overshown's Post
Lamb made sure to clarify the picture, emphasizing that he would never show support for his former college rival.
"You do realize, I’m showing the back of my hand right? Me and Texas will never go together, sorry," Lamb wrote via X and then tagged Overshown.
Fun back-and-forth from the Dallas Cowboys teammates who are currently in training camp, preparing for the 2025 season. Lamb is coming off yet another impressive year as one of the NFL's elite receivers, recording his fourth straight season with at least 1,100 receiving yards. The only season of Lamb's five-year career in which he didn't eclipse 1,000 yards was his rookie season, when he caught 74 passes for 935 yards in 2020.
Overshown is preparing for 2025 a bit differently than Lamb, working to come back from injury after tearing his ACL in Week 14 of the 2024 season. He is expected to make a return at some point in the 2025 season, but for now works on coming back from another knee injury. Overshown tore his ACL in his opposite knee in 2023 and did not play in his rookie season.
Before the knee injury, Overshown was having an impressive 2024 campaign with 56 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and an interception. When he returns, he is expected to continue his impact as one of the best young linebackers in the NFL for Dallas.
The Cowboys' first game of the season is set for September 4, when Dallas takes on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they will have to face a loaded Philadelphia offense set with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown without Overshown on the defensive side of the ball.