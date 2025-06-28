Dallas Cowboys RB & Texas Longhorns Ex Could 'Shock a Lot of People'
From Houston to Austin, former Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue made a name for himself in the Lonestar state throughout his high school and college years.
When the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he earned the opportunity to prove himself in yet another Texas city, this time as a professional.
He joins the Cowboys following a disappointing season, one in which they finished with a losing record of 7-10. They faced problems across the board, one being that they lacked consistency on both the offensive and defensive sides.
Jaydon Blue's Potential Dallas Cowboys Impact
However, according to Marcus Spears, an ESPN NFL analyst and former defensive end for the Cowboys, Blue has what it takes to become “an unsung guy” this season in Dallas.
When his ability to capitalize in open space meets an offensive line as strong as the one the Cowboys are predicted to have, breakaway opportunities could result and prove instrumental.
“I think the Dallas offensive line is going to be one of the more physical and athletic offensive lines when it comes to zone schemes, and as far as getting running backs in lanes and allowing them to use speed,” Spears said. “I’m looking forward to this rookie maybe shocking a lot of people. A lot of good stuff coming out on him when he was there for the rookie minicamp and OTAs. The speed jumps off the page at 4.38. He could be an unsung guy that we could talk about a lot.”
Could Blue become a starter?
Positive feedback during the summer months is a strong sign, especially given the fact that Blue wasn’t selected until Day 3 of the draft. While Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders will likely start at the beginning of the season, Blue could earn meaningful minutes and potentially even claim a starting spot if he continues on an upward trajectory.
He stepped up to the plate for Texas in CJ Baxter’s absence due to injury last season, and he’s accustomed to having to prove himself on a big stage.
The Cowboys look to reestablish strength in the eyes of their city this year, while Blue looks to prove his capability of becoming their go-to guy in terms of rushing. He has the speed, as evidenced by his 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds, and with an analyst like Spears backing him, it’s possible that the lifelong Texan really does have what it takes to make it on this team and in this league.