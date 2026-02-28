Insider Reveals Dallas Cowboys' Upcoming Plans With Anthony Hill Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys may not have met formally with Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. at the NFL Combine, but their interest in the Longhorns' defender is still worth watching.

Earlier this week, it was revealed by Dallas Cowboys' beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. that Dallas has intentions to schedule a private dinner with Hill Jr. ahead of Texas' pro day.

Currently, the Texas linebacker is rated the No. 5 linebacker and the No. 34 prospect in this year's draft class.

Texas LB Anthony Hills Jr did not have a formal meeting with the Cowboys at the combine but a private dinner is planned before the Texas pro day, per source — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 25, 2026

The Cowboys have made it abundantly clear that they are keeping their eyes on the elite prospects coming from the state of Texas.

Not only did the organization meet with Longhorns' linebacker Trey Moore earlier this week, but it has also spent time with multiple Texas A&M prospects during the pre-draft process.

Why Anthony Hill Jr. Makes Sense for Dallas

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hill Jr. makes plenty of sense for Dallas because of the kind of speed, range, and physicality he brings to the second level of a defense. Across three years at Texas, the linebacker totaled just under 250 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, and 17.0 sacks. He also forced eight fumbles, deflected seven passes, and caught three interceptions during his time in Austin as well.

With that kind of résumé at the collegiate level, it's no wonder why the Cowboys have shown great interest in Hill Jr. While they may not have formally met with him before the NFL Combine, the organization's willingness to schedule a dinner the Texas linebacker says plenty about the level of respect it has for his game.

There are many mock drafts that have Hill Jr. going in the first round of this year's draft. He's projected an early second-round pick, but his versatility and well-rounded physical traits set him apart from most defensive prospects.

He also set himself apart from the other linebackers in this draft cycle by running a 4.51-second 40-time at the NFL Combine earlier this week. Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles both ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, while TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr recorded an impressive time of 4.47 seconds.

The private dinner gives the Cowboys a chance to learn more about Hill Jr. away from the football field. While the Texas linebacker has the tangibles to be an instant playmaker for any NFL franchise, it seems that Dallas is looking to learn more about his personality before the Texas Longhorns' pro day.

Last year, Texas' Pro Day took place on March 25, giving NFL teams one final chance to watch the Longhorns' draft prospects go through drills and interviews in Austin.