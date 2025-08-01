DeAndre Moore Jr. Sets Big Goals for 2025 Season
After establishing himself as a dependable playmaker in 2024, DeAndre Moore Jr. enters the 2025 season as the most experienced wide receiver in the Texas Longhorns' pass-catching corps.
Putting together a sophomore season of 39 receptions for 456 yards and seven touchdowns with Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden in the mix, Moore will now get the chance to thrive as a leading weapon for quarterback Arch Manning.
Moore has high expectations for his performance in 2025, expressing his personal goals for this season in player media availability on Thursday.
Moore's goals
The California native named a team-wide goal to start.
"First and foremost, I want to win a natty," Moore said. "I think we've got to the doorstep two years in a row, two too many for my liking. I want to win a national championship. We [fell] short at the SEC Championship. I want to win the SEC Championship."
Then, he went into his individual goals.
"I want the Texas touchdown record. I want at least 1,200 yards, and I want the Biletnikoff (Award)," Moore said.
No Longhorn has ever won the Biletnikoff, college football's annual award for most outstanding wide receiver, since it began in 1994. Texas great Jordan Shipley has the single-season receiving touchdown record with 13 in 2009. Only two wideouts in program history have surpassed 1,200 receiving yards in a season -- Shipley (2009) and Devin Duvernay (2019).
These are lofty expectations, but who's to say they aren't achievable? Moore showed his downfield versatility throughout last season and an ability to step up in big moments, such as in the SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs (9 receptions, 114 yards, fourth quarter touchdown).
With more game-by-game consistency as a result of his bigger role in the offense, Moore could make a run at these statistical feats.
The 2025 season is a big prove-it year for Moore as an NFL prospect. As a junior, the 6-0, 192-pound wideout will have the option to turn professional following this season and very well could be an early round pick. But where he goes will depend on his individual showings and whether he declares may come down to team success.
This year, Moore has transitioned from a mentee to a mentor in the Texas receiver room. The top wideout options alongside Moore Jr. are expected to be Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V, Parker Livingstone and Kaliq Lockett, amongst others, all of whom are younger than him.
After learning from Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington, Golden and Bond in his first two seasons in Austin, it is now Moore's time to lead -- and he is embracing it:
“Being able to give back to those guys and, you know, being a resource for them to get better and pursue their career and what they want to do, it's really great,” Moore said.
With fall training camp in full swing, we are now just weeks away from Moore's junior year opener on Aug. 30.