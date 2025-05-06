Longhorns Country

Delta Airlines Is Adding More Flights For Texas Longhorns Fans

The airlines will open more flights up for matchups throughout the season

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns mascot Hook Em’ and fans celebrate a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
/ Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
It is no secret that college football fans travel well, especially those sporting the Texas Longhorns burnt orange, which is well-known worldwide. Fans know nothing can derail a trip to watch your favorite team play more than high flight prices or an overbooked flight.

Delta Air Lines has acknowledged the problem plaguing fans and is doing something to help the backbone of college football. According to its website, the airline has announced its largest college football flying schedule.

The plan will bring 40 additional flights to fans around the country. Amy Martin, the Vice President of North America Network Planning, said this adds up to around 8,000 more seats for as

Jahdae Barron
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) takes a photo with Texas fans after the 17-7 win over Texas A&M in the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

“College football is one of the great American traditions, and Delta is excited to help bring even more fans to the games that matter to them the most," Martin said. "With these increases Delta is adding about 8,000 additional seats for customers, making it easier and more convenient for fans to be there for every kickoff, touchdown and victory.”

The new flights will be tailored precisely for gameday weekends, with departing flights leaving on Friday and returning on Sunday after the game. The flights will be additions to the airline's regularly scheduled operation while allowing the service to run through Delta flights and Delta Connection Flights.

Longhorns fans will benefit from four games on Delta's schedule, three of which are away games and one at home.

Texas at Ohio State, 8/30/2025, Austin (AUS) - Columbus (CMH), Delta Connection

Texas at Florida, 10/4/2025, Austin (AUS) - (Gainesville (GNV), Delta Connection

Texas at Kentucky, 10/18/2025, Austin (AUS) - Lexington (LEX), Delta Connection

Arkansas at Texas, 11/22/2025, Austin (AUS) - Northwest Arkansas (XNA), Delta Connection

