DeMarvion Overshown Teasing Return to 'Agent 0' Moniker?

Former Texas Longhorns star DeMarvion Overshown teased his fans with a big announcement on Monday.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown celebrates a fumble recovery against Colorado Buffaloes
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown celebrates a fumble recovery against Colorado Buffaloes / Austin American Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK
DeMarvion Overshown teasing a major change in 2025.

In a recent post on his X account, the former Texas Longhorns star revealed to his following that he has a big announcement coming in the next few days.

"Got an announcement coming next week," Overshown said, complete with an emoji.

Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after winning in overtime against the Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after winning in overtime against the Texas Tech Red Raiders / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

That led many to believe that he would be changing his number from No. 13, which he has worn for the last two years for the Cowboys, back to No. 0, which he famously wore with the Longhorns, and was the main reason behind his nickname, 'Agent 0'.

Overshown then added even more fuel to that fire by posting another tease of a character named Zero from the movie Holes.

Currently, Overshown is in the midst of recovering from a devastating knee injury that he suffered toward the end of the season in December against the Bengals. It was the second season-ending injury in as many seasons for Overshown, after tearing his ACL in the preseason last year.

A fan favorite with the Longhorns during his time on the 40 Acres, Overshown had quickly become the same with the Cowboys this season and had been making a serious impact on the field. He has also become a favorite in the locker room amongst his teammates.

His season ended with 90 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Overshown and Longhorns fans, they may have to wait quite a while before he gets back on the field again. On Tuesday morning, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones announced at the NFL Owners Meetings that the Cowboys are likely to be without Overshown at the beginning of the season. And according to most medical projections, it could be longer than that

But once he does get back on the field, what better way to celebrate that return than by donning No. 0 once again on the gridiron?

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

