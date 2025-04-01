DeMarvion Overshown Teasing Return to 'Agent 0' Moniker?
DeMarvion Overshown teasing a major change in 2025.
In a recent post on his X account, the former Texas Longhorns star revealed to his following that he has a big announcement coming in the next few days.
"Got an announcement coming next week," Overshown said, complete with an emoji.
That led many to believe that he would be changing his number from No. 13, which he has worn for the last two years for the Cowboys, back to No. 0, which he famously wore with the Longhorns, and was the main reason behind his nickname, 'Agent 0'.
Overshown then added even more fuel to that fire by posting another tease of a character named Zero from the movie Holes.
Currently, Overshown is in the midst of recovering from a devastating knee injury that he suffered toward the end of the season in December against the Bengals. It was the second season-ending injury in as many seasons for Overshown, after tearing his ACL in the preseason last year.
A fan favorite with the Longhorns during his time on the 40 Acres, Overshown had quickly become the same with the Cowboys this season and had been making a serious impact on the field. He has also become a favorite in the locker room amongst his teammates.
His season ended with 90 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Unfortunately for Overshown and Longhorns fans, they may have to wait quite a while before he gets back on the field again. On Tuesday morning, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones announced at the NFL Owners Meetings that the Cowboys are likely to be without Overshown at the beginning of the season. And according to most medical projections, it could be longer than that
But once he does get back on the field, what better way to celebrate that return than by donning No. 0 once again on the gridiron?