Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown Suffers Serious Knee Injury vs. Bengals
Former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown's season with the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end, following a devastating knee injury he suffered on Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
The injury occurred with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter when Overshown was attempting to make a stop on Bengals running back Chase Brown. Overshown was then immediately helped to the locker room for further examination.
ESPN reported on Monday night that Overshown likely suffered multiple injuries to the knee, including a torn ACL.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not reveal a diagnosis after the game, but noted the injury was of a "serious nature."
“It’s of serious nature," McCarthy said. "It didn’t look good.”
He will undergo further testing on Tuesday to determine the true extent of the injury.
This is the second season-ending injury in as many seasons for Overshown, after tearing his ACL in the preseason last year. He is also the second former Longhorn to suffer a season-ending injury this weekend after running back Jonathon Brooks re-tore his ACL on Sunday.
A fan favorite with the Longhorns during his time on the 40 Acres, Overshown had quickly become the same with the Cowboys this season and had been making a serious impact on the field. He has also become a favorite in the locker room amongst his teammates, including Cowboys star edge rusher and linebacker Micah Parson.
"I cried," Cowboys star Micah Parsons said, via ESPN. "It's like my little bro, bro. He doesn't deserve that, either. He really doesn't. Just to understand what he's going to go through and to be there for him physically, and mentally. It's just so challenging because of the year he was having. I really just don't think that's fair, either."
Overshown's season will end with 90 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Ex Texas Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Re-Tears ACL for Season-Ending Injury
MORE: Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas Longhorns EDGE To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Longhorns in the NFL: Bijan Robinson Shines Again in Week 14