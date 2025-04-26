Miami Dolphins Select Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers in NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in school history this past season.
And now, he is officially heading to the NFL.
On Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Ewers with in the seventh round with the 231st overall pick
Ewers now joins a team that has a top-of-the-line head coach in Mike McDaniel and two star receivers with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins could be on the rise headed into next season.
During his career at Texas, Ewers ranked fourth in school history in wins with a 27-9 record as a starter, putting him just one win behind Bobby Layne, who had four seasons as the starter. Ewers became one of just four quarterbacks to lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship alongside Young, McCoy, and James Brown.
By getting the Horns to an SEC Championship in their first year in the conference, Ewers became the first-ever Texas quarterback to lead his team to back-to-back conference title games. He also led the Longhorns to its only two College Football Playoff appearances in program history, coming up just short of a national title appearance in both games.
Statistically, Ewers ranks third in school history in passing yards with 9,128 and third in passing touchdowns with 68. He also holds the 3rd and 4th highest single-season passing yard totals in school history (3,479 in 2023 and 3,472 in 2024) and the third most passing touchdowns in a single season (31 in 2024).
"I'm super proud of Quinn," Sarkisian told reporters after the end of the College Football Playoff. "He's taught me a lot, probably unknowingly to him, because of what he went through every year dealing with injury, what he goes through where I don't know if he'd ever live up to the standards of what everybody thinks he's supposed to be. But at the end of the day, all he did was show up every day and work and be a great leader and a great teammate... You can ride that emotional roller coaster of whatever you think public opinion could be, and that could be the opinion of one or a hundred or whatever."
"But this guy never did that. All he did was come to work every day. All he did was be a great teammate. All he did was work on his craft, get himself as healthy as he could when he was injured, and then show up when it was time to show up."
The likely scenario is that Ewers will start his career as a backup, depending on what happens with the roster going forward.
But with his NFL dream finally realized, Ewers will still have a chance to carve out a solid NFL career for himself as a backup.