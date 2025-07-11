Does Arch Manning's Last Name Matter?
There is no doubt that the Texas Longhorns' signal caller this fall will be under pressure—not just from the fan base or coaching staff but from every college football fan around the nation.
For Arch Manning, though, this isn't new nor a foreign concept for him or his uncle. When you carry a last name that has totaled 48 seasons in the NFL, eyes will be on you from the moment you hit high school football, waiting for your successes or failures.
Does the last name matter? Or is it something that gives fans a familiar name to cheer for? Arch has learned from his uncles and grandpa, but he's a different style of player than those three, so how much of that last name holds true to the player he is?
Football Royalty
On Get Up!, an ESPN show, Paul Finebaum talked about the importance of the Longhorns' quarterback's last name and what it means:
“The name does matter, but the name has a lot more to do with his patience in staying at Texas, perhaps, than his talent. He has proven, in very limited situations, what he’s capable of.".
While only starting in two games, including one against a group of five opponents in Louisiana-Monroe, Arch showed what he was capable of as the full-time starter. He threw for nearly 600 yards and four touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He also showed his ability to be a playmaker and extend the play when needed.
With a tough first test to begin the 2025 season, on the road against Ohio State, Finebaum doesn't waver in his confidence in Arch, adding:
“But I think everyone on that first Saturday of the season, when he goes up to Ohio State and wins that game, they’ll start saying, ‘You know what? Maybe that bald guy on Get Up knew what he was talking about.”.
Finebaum isn't the only one impressed by the third-generation college quarterback, with Greg McElroy, a fellow ESPN employee of Finebaum's, saying:
“Well, he’s tremendously talented. While I’m not going to go full Finebaum and prepare that little section in Canton and give him a gold jacket, not going there just yet. But what he did last year was amazing in limited time, but it was against subpar competition.".
What works for Arch Manning may not have worked for his uncles or for Archie, who was the first to pave the way for his family, but it has worked for him so far in his limited showings. Arch patiently awaiting his turn at the helm shows what his last name has taught him, but the name on the front is who he is now, not who the others before him have been.