Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Shows Support for Flood Victims
Over the past few days, the state of Texas has seen been through unimaginable tragedy.
On the morning of Independence Day, Kerr County and the Texas Hill County experienced heavy landfall that caused the Guadalupe River to rise about 26 inches in the span of 45 minutes. The resulting flooding has been catastrophic, with the death toll now reaching 120 total and 96 in Kerr County alone.
In a situation that has rocked not just the Lone Star State, but the entire country, small acts of kindness can go a long way, and one of the Texas Longhorns' leaders knows that well.
Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe to Give Back to Flood Victims
Star safety Michael Taaffe, an Austin native who's entering his fifth season with the Longhorns, announced he would be partnering with local fast food chain P. Terry's Burger Stand to show support for those affected by the floods.
"P. Terry's is giving 100 percent of profits made from every location tomorrow to help disaster relief for the Kerr County floods," Taaffe said. "My heart goes out to everybody that was affected by this tragic event, and I really just want to do something to impact the community and show my support. So tomorrow I will be teaming up with P. Terry's and I'll be at the P. Terry's MLK location right by campus from 11:30-1:30, signing autographs and just talking to fans that were affected by these floods.
"I'll continue to pray for everybody that was affected, and my heart once again goes out to everybody. God bless and hook 'em."
P. Terry's started in Austin and has locations exclusively in the Lone Star State. Not only that, but the chain has dedicated considerable effort to giving back to the community over the years.
"We focus on providing the underserved in our local communities with the most basic of human needs – food, shelter, health and safety," P. Terry's website reads. "We know there are many, including those in our own workforce, who often struggle with these basic needs. We stand with them and support them as our top priority."
It may be a small gesture in the grand scheme of things, but Taaffe giving back to those in need shows how much he truly cares about the community.
Texas will begin its 2025 regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.