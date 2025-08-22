Does Vegas Have Opening Line For Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Wrong?
Week 0 is less than two days away, and the buzz around the country is palpable as people eagerly await the outcomes of their favorite team, which will dictate how the rest of the weekend goes. However, for fans of the Texas Longhorns, they will have to wait one more week before watching their team play.
Longhorn fans will be rewarded, though, with a week one matchup guaranteed to light up the college football world between Texas and the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite being ranked No. 1, the Longhorns enter as 2.5 points underdogs.
On an appearance on First Take, Paul Finebaum said the bookmakers have it all wrong, though,
Too Much Stock In Last Season's Matchup
The Longhorns' 2024 season ended with the Buckeyes defeating them 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl, one of college football's semi-final games. However, Steve Sarkisian's team will get a chance to correct that and begin their quest for a national championship, something the Forty Acres has gone 15 years without.
As 2.5-point underdogs, is Texas really the underdog? Vegas sports books typically give the home teams 1.5 to 3 points since they have a home field advantage, so with the line set, Vegas views it as a pick-em. Finebaum didn't care, though, ripping the Vegas companies for the opening line.
“They definitely have it wrong. I understand what’s going on here," Finebaum said. "These two teams met in January in the Cotton Bowl, and Texas fell in that game. But the teams are different. Quarterback is different at Texas, quarterback is different at Ohio State. And, I don’t think Ohio State is what we saw last year winning the national championship. They’re good, but I don’t think they’re elite.”
The Longhorns finally get to see what a full season of Arch Manning looks like, and the Buckeyes just announced who their signal-caller will be for the opening game. Julian Sayin will get the first crack at Sarkisian's most anticipated defense in the country. Both teams will be tasked with replacing production from both sides of the ball, but the Longhorns have the edge, returning more pieces on their defense.
“I’m not trying to screw up viewership for it. It’s a big event, one of the biggest games we have seen," Finebaum said. "But, I think Texas’ roster is better, and I think Ohio State is going to be hungover from last year, with a new quarterback — by the way, two new coordinators as well. Try putting that in the potion and making it work well. It’s usually a disaster.”
The national championship hangover is real, and college football hasn't seen a defending national champion even appear in the College Football Playoff in three seasons. The Longhorns are hungrier than ever, eager to return the trophy to Austin.
The Longhorns will get their shot against the Buckeyes on Aug. 30 in Columbus, Ohio, at 11 a.m. CT.