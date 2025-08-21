Texas Longhorns Featured in Bud Light Sketch Starring Comedian Shane Gillis
The sport of football has become well-known for entertaining commercials. Even those that know nothing about the two teams that play in the Super Bowl every year at least stick around to see which companies have invested millions of dollars into a small, 30-second advertisement during the timeouts.
And what is one way to get a majority of America's audience to watch your commercials? Feature a well-known celebrity in them, even if it's that weird Mountain Dew commercial that had pop singer Seal in it from this year's Super Bowl.
Bud Light is going down the college football advertising hole, though, and their most recent commercial featuring comedian and actor Shane Gillis was interesting to say the least.
Gillis Was Seen in the Sketch Wearing a Texas Longhorns Polo
The ad, titled "Vendor Voices," which can be viewed here, shows the "Tires" actor and standup comic shouting across what we can assume is a recreated Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, attempting to get the attention of a Bud Light beer vendor in a comical fashion before his friend returns from a successful beer run.
Gillis, a noted fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is seen in the shoot wearing a thin-stripped Longhorns polo, the Longhorn skull proudly displayed near his right shoulder, deep in a crowd of Burnt Orange.
With Gillis donning the Texas gear, one can only assume that he was paid a hefty amount from the producers to partake in the ad, which nevertheless produced a laugh in typical Gillis fashion.
The sketch was shot in order to promote Bud Light's limited-edition college football cans that will feature team logos and colors of various college football teams, including the Longhorns.
This isn't even the first commercial that Gillis has shot for the beer company this year, having appeared earlier this year in a Super Bowl commercial along with musician Post Malone and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning in an ad titled "Big Men on Cul-De-Sac," which features Gillis and Malone launching cans of the drink out of their neighbor's leaf blowers, successfully bring the surrounding neighborhood together for a party, much to the delight of the former quarterback Manning.
Gillis' ties to the game of football don't just stem from fandom, however, as he played offensive tackle for the Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and was even recruited at one point to play football for the Army Black Knights.
The commercial is sure to get Longhorn fans back into the spirit of the college football season, assuming they're not there already, as the team begins their season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on August 30.