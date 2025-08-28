Former Ohio State Head Coach Doesn't Believe In Arch Manning
As week one approaches closer and closer, the anticipation for the debut as the season starter for Arch Manning nears a tipping point. The pre-season hype around the top-ranked Texas Longhorns signal-caller is hitting unprecedented levels this close to game day.
From the Longhorns coaching staff and fans to the analysts around the country, many have already been singing praise for the third-generation quarterback and what he will bring to the Team's quest for its first national championship in over twenty years.
Not everyone is sold on Manning, including former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. While Manning has looked the part through fall camp, Meyer isn't sold on the Longhorns quarterback.
Proving The Hype Is Worth It
While analyst Paul Finebaum has already crowned Manning the Heisman winner and the best quarterback in college football since Tim Tebow played in Florida, he isn't the only one who feels that way about what the patient signal-caller can accomplish in 2025. However, Meyer isn't buying into it, and he said so on The Joel Klatt Show.
“Arch Manning hasn’t done a thing yet. I went back, because I’ve said that a few times and some people hit me back with ‘what are you talking about?’ I’m hearing the word ‘Heisman,’ I’m hearing the word ‘National Champion’ and ‘first pick overall.’ So I went back and rewatched (tape) just recently, and he’s a good player. I mean, he’s a really good player. But he’s not … get a couple of first downs.”
While the words were surely facetious, Manning is more than just a quarterback who has more than a "couple of first downs." In 2024, he started two games for the Longhorns and appeared in 10 games, including the tough road game against Texas A&M and the neutral-site playoff game against the Buckeyes.
Just last season alone, he had 90 pass attempts, where he completed 61 of them, while only throwing two interceptions. He finished with over 900 yards and threw for nine touchdowns, while adding 25 rushing attempts for 108 yards with four touchdowns.
Sure, he doesn't have a full season's worth of stats, but that was because he sat behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons. Patiently awaiting his turn to take over the reins in the Forty Acres, and in a time of college football when loyalty means nothing, he shouldn't be doubted because of it.
For Meyer, who is still a Buckeyes homer, where he won a national championship, the lack of belief in Manning may be warranted, but he will get a chance to see what the Longhorns signal-caller can do up close and personal this weekend.
The Longhorns will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Buckeyes Saturday, Aug 30th, at 11 a.m. CT.