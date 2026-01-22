Elite Defensive Recruit Reacts to Visit with Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns were major winners in the two-week transfer portal period, landing one of the best classes in the country and reloading at every position of need they had ahead of the 2026 season.

Now, though, Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff are looking to use that momentum on the recruiting trail and land another top-10 class as they have in the previous few years. After a big weekend of visits, they made countless impressions, including on Kasi Currie, one of the top defensive linemen in the country.

Currie recapped his visit on the Forty Acres and gained some footing in his recruitment, which will aid their 2027 class, which only has one commitment on the defensive side of the ball so far.

Exactly Like Los Angeles

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Currie is one of the top defensive linemen in the country, ranked as the No. 2 player at the position by 247Sports. Having shown promise on both sides of the ball, he has high upside at both defensive and offensive line, thanks in part to his ability to get off the ball and a nastiness to finish a play through the whistle.

He was on campus in Austin this past weekend as the Longhorns hosted a multitude of top prospects and was impressed by the city and the coaching staff. Kenny Baker, the Longhorns' defensive line coach, made a connection with Currie that helped his visit this past weekend as well.

“It was amazing,” Currie told Rivals.

Baker wasn't the only one who helped the Longhorns make an impression on the California native; his former teammate and 2026 Longhorns defensive line commit, Richard Wesley, reportedly spent the whole day with him on campus.

The Longhorns aren't the only team competing for Currie either, as he has a visit with the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on the schedule, but a March return to the Forty Acres could be a good sign for the Longhorns as they fight for his commitment.

