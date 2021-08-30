Elite Texas Target In SI’s Top Five Uncommitted Recruits

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. checked in on the top five uncommitted recruits and second on the list is Texas Longhorns target Denver Harris. He's the No. 6 recruit overall and No. 1 at cornerback.

Harris recently announced he would narrow his list to two teams. One is most likely the Alabama Crimson Tide, which has gained momentum with the young star over the past few months.

Along with LSU and Texas A&M, the Texas Longhorns will hope to steal Harris away from the Crimson Tide. Led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Texas has impressed the top cornerback, but only time will tell if that's good enough to sway Harris to Austin.

Here is what Garcia, Jr had to say about Harris:

The nation's top cornerback projection will soon narrow his list, that much we know. Harris has been hinting at cutting his list to a top two for some time, and like Nolen is using social media followers (or the increase of) to get to that point. Of course the fans responded and got his Instagram up to the 10,000-follower mark, though Harris has yet to go public with the pair he will focus his recruitment on down the stretch.

Harris is considering Alabama, LSU and in-state programs Texas and Texas A&M and was busy on the trail seeing each over the summer. Most sources indicate the Crimson Tide, with just one potential cornerback committed at this time, are major players in this race. If they secure one spot, it's anyone's guess on the second. A&M has recruited the Houston area well, Texas has general momentum under its new staff and LSU's reputation at the position continues to carry considerable weight. As far as a decision timeline, there is increased conversation around an in-season decision but Harris would theoretically drop to the top group first.

LonghornsCountry will give real-time updates in the coming days. Stay tuned for more.

