Longhorns Country

ESPN Analyst Slams Hype Surrounding 'Overvalued' Texas Longhorns

One ESPN expert does not believe Texas can hit the over on its projected season win total

Henry Hipschman

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas has become a powerhouse in college football over the past few seasons under the tenure of Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and this season expectations are as high as ever with quarterback Arch Manning taking over the starting role behind center. Despite all the hype, one ESPN expert thinks Texas may in fact be overrated.

Currently, Texas' win total for the 2025 season is set at 10.5 according to BET ESPN, but ESPN's Joe Fortenbaugh believes that is too high of an expectation.

“They might be the most overvalued team in all of college football this year,” Fortenbaugh said, via On3. “The win total is 10.5. You’re only playing 12 games. Conference championships, playoffs? That stuff doesn’t count.”

Texas Longhorns Football vs Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. Ohio State won 28-14. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas has a difficult schedule in 2025, opening the season against reigning national champions, Ohio State in Columbus. Apart from the Buckeyes, Texas will also face reigning SEC champions, the Georgia Bulldogs for the second consecutive season, this time in Athens.

“I’d bet the under,” Fortenbaugh said. “All we need are two losses. I see them losing to Ohio State to open the season. And then, as you work your way down, there are plenty of problems – road game at Florida, road game at Georgia. Fourth-toughest schedule in the nation.”

The Longhorns are coming off of back-to-back regular seasons with 11 wins and will have one of the best young talents in the nation at quarterback with Manning now at the helm. Despite the talent on both sides of the ball, including one of the best-projected secondaries and linebacker cores on defense, Fortenbaugh still doesn't believe this team can take the over.

“Yeah, under 10.5,” Fortenbaugh said. “I think this is a team that’s very overvalued.”

Texas will have a chance to prove Fortenbaugh wrong in a few months, with the 2025 season kicking off on August 30th for the Longhorns as they travel to take on the Buckeyes in Columbus.

feed

Published
Henry Hipschman
HENRY HIPSCHMAN

Henry is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Texas pursuing a career in sports reporting. When he's not covering a Texas sporting event, Henry enjoys snowboarding, playing golf and going to the beach.

Home/Football