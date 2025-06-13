ESPN Analyst Slams Hype Surrounding 'Overvalued' Texas Longhorns
Texas has become a powerhouse in college football over the past few seasons under the tenure of Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and this season expectations are as high as ever with quarterback Arch Manning taking over the starting role behind center. Despite all the hype, one ESPN expert thinks Texas may in fact be overrated.
Currently, Texas' win total for the 2025 season is set at 10.5 according to BET ESPN, but ESPN's Joe Fortenbaugh believes that is too high of an expectation.
“They might be the most overvalued team in all of college football this year,” Fortenbaugh said, via On3. “The win total is 10.5. You’re only playing 12 games. Conference championships, playoffs? That stuff doesn’t count.”
Texas has a difficult schedule in 2025, opening the season against reigning national champions, Ohio State in Columbus. Apart from the Buckeyes, Texas will also face reigning SEC champions, the Georgia Bulldogs for the second consecutive season, this time in Athens.
“I’d bet the under,” Fortenbaugh said. “All we need are two losses. I see them losing to Ohio State to open the season. And then, as you work your way down, there are plenty of problems – road game at Florida, road game at Georgia. Fourth-toughest schedule in the nation.”
The Longhorns are coming off of back-to-back regular seasons with 11 wins and will have one of the best young talents in the nation at quarterback with Manning now at the helm. Despite the talent on both sides of the ball, including one of the best-projected secondaries and linebacker cores on defense, Fortenbaugh still doesn't believe this team can take the over.
“Yeah, under 10.5,” Fortenbaugh said. “I think this is a team that’s very overvalued.”
Texas will have a chance to prove Fortenbaugh wrong in a few months, with the 2025 season kicking off on August 30th for the Longhorns as they travel to take on the Buckeyes in Columbus.