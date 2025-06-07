Texas Longhorns Linebackers Ranked Amongst Nation's Best
Texas football returns in a few months for the 2025 season stacked with a talented roster and the potential for a national championship. Though the offense should prove to be impressive in the fall, the Longhorns' defense is expected to shine as well, especially the Texas linebackers.
Pro Football Focus recently posted their top five linebacker units in college football, placing the Texas Longhorns in the number one spot. When looking at the roster this season its easy to understand why.
Linebackers for the Longhorns this season include junior Anthony Hill Jr. and senior Trey Moore. Hill and Moore have been standouts for Texas in their time on the Forty Acres, each powering through opponents last season.
Hill is entering his third year with the Longhorns and shows no signs of slowing down. As a freshman Hill played in 14 games, recording five sacks and eight tackles for loss and was awarded co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and was an all-Big 12 honorable mention. He followed that performance with AP second-team All-America honors in his sophomore season, recording 8 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in 16 games.
Hill is currently projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft ahead of his junior season according to ESPN.
Moore also stood out last season in his first year with the Longhorns after transferring from UTSA. Playing in 16 games, Moore recorded 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 23 solo tackles. Moore was one of four Longhorns to tally 10.5 or more tackles for loss last season and his 6.5 sacks were the third most on the team, trailing only Hill and edge rusher Colin Simmons.
The Longhorns will also look to rely on junior Arkansas transfer Brad Spence. During his time with the Razorbacks, Spence finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his career. A Houston native who stands at 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, Spence could be a dangerous addition to the Longhorn linebacker unit.
Other teams included on Pro Football Focus' best linebacker units list include LSU at number two, Pitt at three, Georgia at four and Notre Dame at five.