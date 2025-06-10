ESPN Picks Texas vs. Ohio State as Lee Corso's Final College GameDay Sendoff
This past April, ESPN's legendary analyst and commentator Lee Corso announced his intentions to retire, and make his final headgear pick for College GameDay on Aug. 30, Week 1 of the 2025 season.
Corso, who turns 90 before the start of the season, and has been in declining health, has been a staple on College GameDay since its inception in 1987.
"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Corso said in a statement released by ESPN this spring. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."
Now, his final GameDay location has officially been revealed, and its the one we all expected.
According to a release from ESPN, Corso and the GameDay crew will be broadcast from Columbus, Ohio in Week 1 when the Texas Longhorns take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at 'The Shoe'.
The Horns will travel up north to face the Buckeyes in a rematch of January's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl. Even though both teams will look substantially different in August than they did in January, a matchup between two blue bloods to start the season will always be exciting. It's by far the most intriguing game on the Week 1 slate and a fitting way to send Corso out on a high note.
Corso has donned the Bevo headgear 18 times throughout his career, with the Longhorns boasting a 10-8 record in those games. He picked the Longhorns to win the Cotton Bowl in January, though the Buckeyes obviously ended up winning that game.
Whether he dons the Bevo or Brutus headgear on Aug. 30, Corso will leave an incredible legacy behind after he walks away.