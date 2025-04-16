Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Explains Decision to Change Jersey Number
When Texas Longhorns football released the updated spring roster for the 2025 season, one prominent player had his name listed under a different number.
Colin Simmons made headlines as a true freshman, appearing in all 15 games for the Longhorns and posting a team-high nine sacks, third most in a single season by a freshman defensive player. The Shawn Alexander Freshman of the Year recipient played under the number 11 as a freshman, but now, his jersey will say have a big No. 1.
When asked why the change, Simmons had a good answer ready.
"Because I'm the one," he said during the spring practice media availability.
Simmons will share a number with fellow sophomore Ryan Wingo, who also had a stellar season as a true freshman. Simmons also has Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons' in his corner.
Parsons wears the No. 11 shirt for the Cowboys, and seems to see himself in Simmons. The former Penn State star was suprised with the decision when he reacted to the news on social media.
"Me and Micah actually had that conversation early on, after the Super Bowl," Simmons said. "He knew I was changing my number, and I kind of told him that I want to take my own path, in my own lane, and he understood it. He didn't want me to change it, but I had to."
Despite already having made a name for himself in his first season, Simmons still has big ambitions for his future.
“I’m trying to break the sack record. I’ll just say that,” Simmons said.
Simmons and the Texas Longhorns will kick off the 2025 season against national champions Ohio State in Columbus on Aug. 31.