ESPN Reveals Projections for Texas Longhorns in 2025 CFP
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are one of the most hyped up teams looking ahead to the 2025 college football season. Many believe that they are the favorites to win the National Championship next year.
After an impressive showing in 2024 that saw them make it all the way to the Cotton Bowl and be one of the top four teams in the nation, the sky is the limit for Texas moving forward.
While the expectations are going to be very high entering the 2025 campaign, the Longhorns are worthy of that hype.
Behind Manning and head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas will boast an extremely talented roster all across the board. They truly have a good shot at winning it all if they play to their full potential.
Even though the 2024 season just ended, a lot of projections and predictions are already coming in for next year.
ESPN has revealed what they expect the 2025 College Football Playoff to look like.
In their projections, they have the Longhorns as the No. 2 seed with a bye in the playoff. They have Ohio State as the No. 1 seed, Clemson as the No. 3 seed, and BYU as the No. 4 seed. Texas would be scheduled to play the winner of South Carolina and Georgia if their projections hold up.
Obviously, it is way too early to be making accurate projections. No one knows how a team is going to actually play when the season gets underway.
That being said, the Longhorns should be at least the No. 2 seed if not No. 1.
Right off the bat to begin the 2025 season, fans will have a good idea of what Texas is made of. They will take on the defending champion Buckeyes in the first game of the season.
Hopefully, the Longhorns can get off to a quick start and end up being one of the best teams in the nation.
There are a lot of hopeful fans and Texas will be looking to live up to the hype and come through with another championship to add to the legacy of the program.
