Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Signs with Agency of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle
As he begins preparations for the upcoming NFL Draft, now former Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm has officially signed with an agency.
As announced on social media, Helm has signed with JB Sports, the same agency that represents other NFL tight ends like San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions), and Tucker Kraft (Green Bay Packers).
"JB Sports is ecstatic to WELCOME Gunnar Helm, Tight End from Texas, to our team roster!" the Instagram announcement post wrote.
Despite coming to Texas without the same fanfare as his former teammate and fellow member of the 2021 class, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Helm put together a productive career in Austin. But it was his senior year that proved to be the most productive.
Stepping into the shoes of the aforementioned Sanders, Helm was a breakout player for the Texas offense this past season. He finished second on the team in receiving with 786 yards and seven touchdowns on 60 receptions. Those numbers were only bested by the Longhorns' star receiver Matthew Golden.
In just one season Helm managed to put up more yards than he did in his first three years in Austin. Helm totaled just 236 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.
Helm is viewed as the No. 4 tight end in the draft class by Pro Football Focus, which has him only behind Tyler Warren (Penn State), Colston Loveland (Michigan), and Harold Fannin Jr (Bowling Green).
The three-day NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24, 2025, and will run through Saturday, April 26th.
