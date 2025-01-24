Texas Longhorns' Dual-Sport Freshman Jonah Williams Meshing Well With Baseball Team
AUSTIN - One of the most highly-touted Texas Longhorns football recruits is already on campus, getting started not as a football player, but as a baseball player. Freshman Jonah Williams will be a dual-sport athlete for the Longhorns, playing both baseball and football.
With baseball season right around the corner, head coach Jim Schlossnagle shared that Williams has been fitting right in with the baseball team and is already a leader in the locker room. As a high schooler, Williams played both sports and will continue to do the same in college.
"I have to give Jonah a lot of credit for how he's handled himself coming in as a high school senior, basically, and coming into a team, how he's handled himself in a clubhouse," Schlossnagle said. "He speaks up. He's not afraid to be assertive, but he's also a lot of he's really funny, and our guys love him, but he hasn't healed yet."
Williams broke his collarbone during his high school football season, ending his senior season early. Due to the injury, he hasn't been able to fully practice yet but is working his way back and getting in the weight room.
While he is getting back to being 100%, Schlossnagle and football head coach Steve Sarkisian have been working out a plan to allow Williams to maximize his time with both sports.
"I haven't got to see him do anything but run," Schlossnagle said. "He can really do that. And he's been in the weight room a little bit, but I have no idea, you know, is he a pitcher? Is he a position player? I don't know, but yeah, Sark and I, you know, we're on the same page, and I certainly want to have a great experience on the baseball side and he's ready to go help the football team."
When the time comes for Williams to take the gridiron in the burnt orange and white, he'll be a defensive back. Named a five-star recruit, No. 6 overall player, and No. 3 player in Texas by 247Sports, Williams is likely to have an immediate impact on the football team in a defensive back room that is looking to reload.
Before he takes the football field, he will look to get Texas baseball back to the College World Series in Omaha, something the Longhorns have done more than any other program. But even before that, his main focus is to get healthy.
Texas baseball will play its annual Alumni Game on Feb 1.
