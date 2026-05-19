Every Swing Game on the Texas Longhorns’ Schedule in 2026

Texas will undoubtedly be tested during the 2026 season. With several difficult matchups throughout the year, there is no shortage of must-win games for the Longhorns, especially in pursuit of an SEC or national title.

A few games, though, stand out on the schedule as ones that could swing the momentum of the season. These pivotal games may not be the most difficult, important or even on the schedule, but they come at key points that could impact the team's rest of the season.

3 Games That Can Swing the Texas Longhorns’ Momentum

Week 2: Ohio State

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

One way or another, this game will set the tone for the Longhorns’ season again.

Texas opened its season at Buckeyes Stadium in 2025. It was Arch Manning’s first start as the full-time starter, rather than in relief for Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns struggled against Ohio State’s talented defense, and it took the offense nearly half the season to find its footing.

A Week 1 contest with Texas State will give Texas a tune-up game before facing Ohio State, and the Longhorns have the benefit of the home crowd at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium this season.

The Buckeyes will likely be the best team the Longhorns face all season. If Texas can find its identity early in the season against what should be another elite Ohio State squad, it will be a good litmus test for the rest of the season.

Week 6: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer reacts during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season, the Red River Rivalry proved to be the game that got Texas back on track. Following a loss to Florida out of the bye week, Texas dominated Oklahoma 23–6 in an always-intense rivalry.

One reason the Red River Rivalry will be so pivotal in 2026 is that the Longhorns will be rested off a bye week. In 2025, Texas was 0–2 coming off a bye week (losses to Florida and Georgia). Before that, the last time Texas lost after a bye week was in Steve Sarkisian’s first season in Austin, Texas.

Season, Week Opponent Score 2021, Week 9 at Baylor L, 31–24 2022, Week 10 at Kansas State W, 34–27 2023, Week 8 at Houston W, 31–24 2024, Week 7 at Oklahoma W, 34–3 2024, Week 11 vs. Florida W, 29–17 2025, Week 6 at Florida L, 29–21 2025, Week 12 at Georgia L, 35–10

Texas has just one bye week this season, and it cannot afford to squander the opportunity. Oklahoma will also be coming off a bye week, making this an exciting opportunity for a chess match between Sarkisian and OU head coach Brent Venables.

Ole Miss comes to Austin two weeks later, a team that is one of the most difficult matchups for Texas in 2026. The Longhorns will want to take advantage of their bye week during the most challenging four-game stretch of their season.

Week 11: LSU

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt looks to pass the ball against Texas Longhorns linebacker Barryn Sorrell during the first half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Other games could have sufficed, like Week 8 at Ole Miss or Week 13 at Texas A&M, but a trip to Death Valley stands out for Texas.

The Longhorns have not traveled to Baton Rouge, La., since 1953. While several SEC schools have well-established home-field advantages, including Texas A&M, LSU is not a familiar sight for Texas.

As well, the Tigers are surging after adding Lane Kiffin as the head coach this offseason. Brian Kelly was sputtering at the end of his tenure with LSU, but Kiffin is a proven winner in the SEC, going 55–19 with the Rebels and 18–6 in SEC play over the last three seasons.

With big offseason additions like tackle Jordan Seaton, quarterback Sam Leavitt and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, the Tigers are built to compete in 2026. The season-closer against Texas A&M could have SEC Championship Game implications, but Week 11 against LSU could give Texas the momentum it needs to finish the season off strong.

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