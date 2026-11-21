Steve Sarkisian shouldn’t treat Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas like a bye week.

But that doesn’t mean every Longhorn needs a full workload.

Thursday’s SEC availability report listed edge Colin Simmons, defensive back Warren Roberson and guard Laurence Seymore III as questionable for Saturday’s game. Roberson was upgraded to probable on Friday, but the injury concerns still present an interesting dilemma for a Texas team in need of a strong finish.

With Texas A&M looming and the Longhorns fighting to keep their College Football Playoff position, how much should Sarkisian be willing to risk against a 4-6 opponent?

Colin Simmons and the Case for Caution

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Simmons’ case, the argument for caution is the most compelling.

Simmons has been Texas’ most disruptive defender, recording 10.5 sacks despite missing more than two full games with a high ankle sprain. He returned against Missouri, playing 18 snaps, before taking on a full workload against LSU. That makes his questionable designation difficult to ignore.

Texas also knows what life without Simmons looks like, and to be fair, it hasn’t been so bad.

Against Mississippi State, the Longhorns piled up seven sacks and held the Bulldogs to just 187 yards in a 31–3 victory. Rasheem Biles supplied three sacks, while Colton Vasek and Zina Umeozulu were among several defenders who got to the quarterback.

Lance Jackson and Brad Spence also served nicely in Simmons’ absence.

And Arkansas might be a favorable opponent for giving that rotation another run.

The Razorbacks enter Saturday averaging just 117.9 rushing yards per game, among the lowest totals nationally, and have allowed 24 sacks in 10 games.

That obviously doesn’t mean Simmons is expendable. Texas failed to record a sack against Ole Miss during his absence, and his ability to disrupt opposing offenses is nearly impossible to replicate.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

But if he’s cleared, using him in obvious passing situations could offer a reasonable compromise.

And if the game gets out of hand in the favor of the Longhorns?

Well, it might be nice to save his strength for the Aggies.

What about Roberson and Seymore?

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Will Muschamp during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Roberson upgraded to probable on Friday, Texas has even more flexibility in deciding how much to use him.

Since Kade Phillips, Bo Mascoe and Graceson Littleton are still available, Texas has enough experience in its secondary to limit Roberson's involvement. Freshman Samari Matthews has also emerged as a reliable alternative, allowing just one eight-yard completion across 39 snaps against Mississippi State.

Roberson proved his value when injuries struck against Missouri, but with the secondary relatively healthy, Texas shouldn't need to rely heavily on him Saturday.

Seymore's situation is more about preserving depth than limiting his workload.

Dylan Sikorski has handled the starting left guard responsibilities, while Seymore has seen limited SEC action. And with Arkansas averaging just 1.3 sacks per game, it’s unlikely the Longhorns will be in dire need of Seymore.

The Longhorns certainly can't afford to overlook Arkansas, but that doesn't mean they need to take unnecessary risks, either.

If Texas can establish control early, Sarkisian should have every reason to give his banged-up players some additional rest.

After all, with Texas A&M and the postseason to look forward to, the Longhorns will need all the health and help they can get.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.