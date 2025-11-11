Everything Kirby Smart Said About Arch Manning Before Texas vs. Georgia
The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs are set for a big-time SEC matchup in Athens as the two teams meet for the third time since last season.
Texas needs a win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive while Georgia will be looking to stay within reach of a berth to the SEC Championship for a third straight season.
Texas will need Arch Manning at his best in order to come out with a win, but he's certainly not flying under the radar against the Bulldogs' defense. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had tons to say about Manning when meeting with the media on Monday, reflecting on his recruiting visits to Athens along with his growth this season.
Kirby Smart Praises Arch Manning's Growth
"He's playing with more confidence," Smart said of Manning. "He's getting better protection. He's seeing things well. He's making good decisions, getting the ball out of his hand quickly. I mean, he's maturing. He's had an opportunity to play and grow, and you don't really get that until you get out there and play. He played a good bit last year, but the kind of games he's had to play in this year just a different stature in terms of the SEC gauntlet."
"And you watch game by game, I watched yesterday, each game throughout the year, and watched him just grow and play better. He's extending plays. He's doing really well. Scrambles, keeps his eyes downfield. Got to look at the rush. He's made some really impressive 'Wow' throws, and they're playing better offensively."
Kirby Smart on Arch Manning's Recruitment
Manning took multiple visits to Athens before eventually committing to Texas in June 2022.
"I got to know him. Our staff got to know him," Smart said of Manning. "He came over here a lot. He was very honest, and had his thoughts about both programs. He liked both programs. He had to pick one."
Smart added that he has a "good relationship" with the Manning family.
"Have good relationship with the family. I've known his dad for a while, his uncle, for a long time, and his grandfather," Smart said. "They've got a wonderful family, but it has nothing to do with his recruitment. His recruitment was based on he's athletic, he's fast, he's tall, he's intelligent, he's got composure, he's got an arm. He can do it all. He can run the ball. He can throw the ball. In this day and age, you got to have a quarterback that can do both. He can, and he's got great composure."
Smart also praised Manning for the way he's handled all of the hype.
"He's not really affected by not many things, even the way he's managed the hype and expectations of what he was supposed to be this year," Smart said of Manning. "He didn't call any of that to come to him, it was just what the outside sources did, and it doesn't seem to have affected him. He knows he's got to grow and get better. And think Sark's done a great job kind of bringing him up and allowing him to develop and get better."