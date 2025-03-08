Expert: Texas Longhorns Defense Has 'Highest Upside' in SEC Despite Question Marks
It will be the Texas offense that will be the subject of much preseason hype. And rightfully so, as after all it is the unit coordinated by head coach Steve Sarkisian and will be led by starting quarterback Arch Manning this coming season. But it may be the Longhorns' defense that is once again the strength of this Texas team.
Not only could it be the strength of the Longhorns in 2025, but it could also be considered the best in the SEC. This is a thought that even former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy noted when speaking about who could be the conference's top defense in 2025.
“They bring back some really high-level players,” McElroy said on his "Always College Football" Podcast. “Probably the most star-studded defense in the SEC next year … This is a really good defense when it comes to household names. But there’s also a bunch of pieces that they lost.
“So I think Texas might have the highest ceiling but there’s also some unknowns.”
The Longhorns do return big names like first-team All-SEC and All-American inside linebacker Anthony Hill, along with first-team All-American safety Michael Taaffe. That doesn't even mention the Longhorns' top two returning edge rushers, Trey Moore and Colin Simmons. Or even starting cornerback Malik Muhammad.
Yet, to McElroy's point, there are still some question marks heading into spring practice. The biggest so far stands out in the secondary. Where, aside from Taaffe, Muhammad, and Jaylon Guilbeau, the Longhorns will be depending on players to step up at the other safety and cornerback spots.
Then there is the defensive line, which lost three of its starters from last season in addition to other role players. While they did manage to bring in two transfers Travis Shaw and Cole Brevard to help fill the voids, the Longhorns will have to replenish their depth upfront.
Yet, even with the question marks that remain as Texas is set to soon begin spring practice, on paper it seems like its defense will be, at least, among the best the SEC has to offer in 2025.
