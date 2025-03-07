Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Makes 'Strong Impression' at NFL Scouting Combine
While it was Matthew Golden who made headlines following his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.29-second 40-yard-dash, the fastest time among receivers this year. His fellow Texas Longhorns receiver, Isaiah Bond, left quite an impression in his own right during his time in Indianapolis.
After formally meeting with 13 different NFL teams, Bond made a "strong impression" with many of them, according to a report from KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson.
"Bond made strong impression, per NFL multiple teams," Wilson writes. "Displayed outstanding hands and route-running skills, tracking the football well along with an ability to navigate the sideline."
Bond's strong impression was despite his 40-yard-dash time not living up to the expectations that he put on himself in the leadup to his workout. During his media day, Bond told reporters that he expected to be the one who was going to break the Combine record for the fastest 40-yard-dash set by former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy last year.
However, Bond ended up running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. Which is still more than fast enough for the former Alabama transfer. But it just didn't live up to the high expectations he set for himself.
Nonetheless, Bond finished third for Texas in receiving this past season, totaling 540 yards and five touchdowns on 34 receptions. Only Golden and tight end Gunnar Helm finished with more yards.
Injuries proved to be an issue for Bond during his time on the Forty Acres. Despite playing in 14 games, the former Alabama transfer dealt with an ankle injury at different points in the season. The first occurrence came during Texas' win over Oklahoma, which caused him to be sidelined versus Vanderbilt.
Then, during the SEC Championship game, he hurt his ankle again in the loss to Georgia which caused him to miss the Longhorns' first-round playoff win over Clemson. And while he did play versus Arizona State and Ohio State, Bond only recorded one catch for eight yards during the postseason run.
In his two seasons at Alabama, Bond played in 27 games totaling 888 yards and five touchdowns on 65 receptions. Bond finishes his college career with 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns on 99 receptions.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI