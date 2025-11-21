Film Review Reveals This About Texas' Offense vs. Georgia
The Texas Longhorns failed to ultimately go toe-to-toe with the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, falling 35-10 behind an inability to convert chances for points and a fourth-quarter collapse from all three phases of the game.
Brooks Austin of The Film Guy Network reviewed the tape of quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas offense's performance in Sanford Stadium.
Here is what Austin points out in his video, all aspects of Texas' offensive play that are worth to keep in mind as the Longhorns take on Arkansas in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Pass-catcher drops
Mistakes pile on you in big games and an away environment like Sanford Stadium, Austin said. And one of the ways Texas suffered from that was through drops, the first one coming on a third down in the red zone on the opening drive. Austin called it the perfect play call and executed well to find wide receiver Ryan Wingo on a shallow crosser, but he drops it, causing Texas to settle for three.
The next drop came from Wingo on a deep shot on the left side of the field, another crucial missed connection by the Texas duo.
"The reality is, when two top-10 football teams play, these types of plays ultimately define the game far more than your goofy-a** screenshots (about missed penalty calls) you put on social media," Austin said about the Wingo drop. "That's my opinion ... The ball is in the wickets, just like it was on third-and-eight. We just got a massive explosive (from Mosley). We should have another one. Catch the ball."
The Longhorns followed up with consecutive drops from tight end Jordan Washington and wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. to force the punt unit onto the field. With these conversions, it would have been a totally different football game, Austin stating Texas had an opportunity to "shut the stadium up" and could not take advantage of it.
The Longhorns just couldn't get back the momentum it lost early on against a Georgia defensive unit that tackled, set the edge and limited threats well.
Chaotic pocket
"I thought Arch Manning was the only reason this offense had any type of success at all," Austin said in the opening of his video.
Austin called Manning one of the more sudden quarterbacks he's watched, discussing his ability to get the ball out quickly and at different arm angles in order to keep Texas at efficient downs and distances in the face of constant pressure.
On the 40-yard completion to wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, Manning got pushed off his spot by the defensive front in 2.3 seconds, per Austin, but Manning still found his pass-catcher on a cross-body toss.
"Kid's really good under pressure, man. I guess at this point he kind of has to be," Austin said of Manning.
He points out on multiple play-action concepts how Manning already has defenders in his face coming out of the fake handoff. On a second-and-four incompletion to wide receiver Parker Livingstone, Austin evaluates how the play call worked against Texas' strengths, forcing Manning to step up into a crowded pocket just to "compete into an already tight window on the last read in the progression."
In Texas' pro-style system, pass-catchers look for the football late, when they're coached and told that they're the focus of the progression. That can be three or four seconds into the play, and in Austin's eyes, with the Longhorns' struggling protection, "(that process) does not match."
On Manning's interception a play later, despite there being a potential hold on the defensive back, Austin keys in on the fact that Manning has to release the ball from an awkward position because the "left guard is planted in his lap." That's what resulted in the errantly high location of the pass.
"The first 48 plays, (Manning) was hit 12 times," Austin said. "That does not include all the times you ran the football. That does not include all the times you ran screen passes. That does not include all the times you got the ball out of his hand. If you're in a standard pass protection unit right now, he's getting touched. He's getting hit. He's getting pushed off the spot. That, to me, has been the problem, continues to the problem, on top of the fact that you still can't run the ball."
Failure of the run game
Austin gives credit to Georgia's ability to essentially take the run out of the Longhorns' repertoire and force them to fully lean on Manning's capabilities.
Texas' most productive rushing came on the first drive of the game, when running back Quintrevion Wisner earned 30 yards across five carries that translated to multiple first downs.
The Longhorns struggled to get movement in their offensive front from then on, leading to bad positions from linemen -- which resulted in some flags -- and running backs needing to create space for themselves, which meant bouncing all types of directions.
"We tried to get movement -- hell, they got reset," Austin said about the eight-yard loss by Wisner on a second-and-five in the third quarter, where he went backwards trying to create a play after being stuffed.
Texas ultimately totaled just 23 rushing yards and had a 1.4 yards-per-attempt efficiency. There was little stability for head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense.
Manning's iffy mechanics
"He's got pressure in his face. The mechanics are all kind of crazy right here. But this is an absolute beam by this kid," Austin said about Manning's second-and-six completion to Mosley for 16 yards in the second quarter.
Looking at this play, he expresses how Manning's throwing motion "looks painful sometimes," stating it's almost violent like that of Brett Favre and different from the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
Later on in the second quarter, Austin viewed the third-down miss to Moore on a deep out-route concept as his first true miss of the game. He says that his biggest concern of Manning comes on "intermediate layering throws" where Manning has to use touch and anticipation to let his receiver make a play on the run.
"That's the only limitation he has right now in his football game ... He does tend to miss those," Austin said about the lofted, leading throws.
His mechanics become a larger point of discussion in the second half. On the third-and-13 completion to Wingo in the third quarter, it was Manning's arm talent that got the pass converted. But Austin highlights how Manning is still overstriding, with his knee working "violently back against (him)."
"All I can think about is what's going to happen when this football player actually figures it out and gets to play with clean mechanics," Austin said in reaction to the throw. "If you go look at the offseason workout when he's with QB Country ... if you go look at his stuff in shorts and t-shirts in July, it looks gorgeous. You look at him playing football right now, we're overstriding pretty bad. Our arm slot's even dropped a little bit. We lean on it real heavily. And now we're just this big yanker instead of this smooth, quick stroke."
Austin foresees increases in accuracy and catchability as Manning gets more comfortable and cleans the mechanics up.
"Now imagine what will happen if we get clean pockets and clean mechanics. That will be fun," Austin said.