Latest Texas Longhorns Injury Report Conflicts With Recent Rumors

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is still listed as questionable on the SEC injury report before facing the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are in need of a miracle if they want to make it to the College Football Playoff for a third straight season but they need to take care of business against the Arkansas Razorbacks at home first if they want to keep these faint chances alive.

There's some notable injuries to address first, though the latest Texas injury report released Thursday might confuse some fans ahead of gameday.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (questionable) and wide receiver Ryan Wingo (probable) maintain the same injury designations, but this conflicts with some recent reports about Texas' injury issues, particularly as it pertains to Hill Jr.'s status.

Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. In or Out?

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hill Jr. is listed as questionable, but reports from both Inside Texas and Horns247 -- reputable sites in the Longhorns media circle -- have stated that the star linebacker will be out for Saturday's game.

This conflicts with both the injury report and recent comments made by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, though this hardly means that either site is incorrect with its info. Here's why:

It's possible that the Longhorns are just partaking in a bit of gamesmanship in order to gain a slight advantage over Arkansas. Sarkisian said Thursday that Hill Jr. is "taking it day by day" but there's a chance the team potentially already knows Hill Jr. won't play but could be waiting until gameday to officially announce that he is out.

"Yeah, he's been limited," Sarkisian said of Hill Jr. "Obviously, you guys have seen he's questionable for Saturday, and he'll probably be questionable again tonight. We're kind of taking this day by day with him to see kind of how he feels towards the end of the week."

If Hill Jr. doesn't play the final two games of the regular season and the Longhorns miss the CFP as expected, it's possible that the star linebacker could opt out of the team's bowl game in preparation for the 2026 NFL Draft.

So far this season, Hill Jr. has posted 70 total tackles (38 solo), four sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass breakup and two interceptions.

Hill Jr. has been one of the faces of Texas' turnaround under Sarkisian over the past few seasons. If he has played his final game for the Longhorns, there's no doubt he has left his mark on the Forty Acres after three seasons with the program.

