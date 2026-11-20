The No. 5 Texas Longhorns are looking to extend a four-game win-streak in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday. The game felt like a penciled-in win all season, until Arkansas put college football on notice last week.

The previously 3-6 Razorbacks rinsed the No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks 34-6, their biggest in-conference win since Oct. 26, 2024. Now, Texas' longtime rival carry an underdog-mentality into Austin with the Longhorns' College Football Playoff hopes on the line.

One Razorback, cornerback Jaheim 'Joker' Johnson, will be particularly energized, considering he had a historic game against the Gamecocks. If Texas wants to avoid an upset, they will need to find a way around the potentially game-wrecking defender.

How Johnson Took Over Against South Carolina

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Joker Johnson (20) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 34-6. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson wrangled down eight tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted two passes, returning one of them 63 yards for a touchdown. He also registered career-best Pro Football Focus defense and coverage grades of 92.0 and 91.9, respectively.

Joker Johnson (#20) highlights against No. 17 South Carolina



8 TCKLS, 5 SOLO, 2 INTS (1 TD), FFM, 92 DEF Grade



If Texas loses to Arkansas, Joker could be why pic.twitter.com/JrGbgL4f2C — Carter Long (@carter_long818) November 20, 2026

It is worth noting that he put up those numbers on a South Carolina offense that was without superstar quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Still, those stats are impressive against anyone, let alone a ranked SEC team.

Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts put together a gameplan which highlighted backup signal caller Cutter Woods' weaknesses as much as it did the Razorbacks' strengths.

Take Johnson's pick-six for example:

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With South Carolina looking to convert on 3rd-and-four from Arkansas' 41-yard line, Roberts dials-up a cover-zero look with eight men on the line of scrimmage and his defensive backs 10-yards off of the wide receivers.

This tells Woods not only that he should expect pressure and look to get the ball out quickly, but also that he may be able to access his guys before the defensive backs are able to make a play.

At the snap of the ball, Roberts changes the picture. He drops half of the players at the line of scrimmage into coverage, forcing Woods to read the defense.

Arkansas vs South Carolina | Carter Long

Woods' first read is the slot receiver running a glance route, which would have been wide open had a defender not dropped directly into its window. Instead, Woods has to move to his second read, an in-route from his outside receiver.

This too would have been open, if Roberts did not have Johnson playing downhill on all routes near the sticks. Woods tries the window anyway and Johnson, who read the play the whole way, makes a great play on the ball.

Roberts continually forced Woods to read his coverage schemes while letting his ballhawking defenders play zone coverage with their eyes on the quarterback. He also limited the easy-button half-field reads that South Carolina tried to use to ease Woods into the game.

If Texas wants to avoid one of the most shocking upsets of the season, then quarterback Arch Manning will need to be able to beat this zone coverage and push the ball down the field. The Razorbacks, Johnson included, struggle when they are forced to turn their backs to the passer and run with receivers in space.

If the Longhorns can make the Razorbacks uncomfortable and diffuse their momentum, then they should be a game away from all but locking up their third trip to the College Football Playoff in four seasons.

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