No. 5 Texas vs. Arkansas: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More
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The Texas Longhorns have arguably the best resume in college football, having gone through a gauntlet relatively unscathed the first 11 weeks of the season.
Now, the Longhorns look to continue that as they take on long-time rivals, the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are looking to play spoiler on the year.
Here is how to watch the rivalry matchup in Week 12.
How to Watch Texas vs. Arkansas
- Who: No. 5 Texas Longhorns 8-2 (5-2 in SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-6 (2-5 in SEC)
- What: Eighth SEC game of the season for both teams.
- When: Saturday, November 21, at 2:30 p.m. CT
- Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- TV/Steaming: ESPN
- Radio: Longhorns Radio Network
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. After a 2-0 start, the Razorbacks would drop the final 10 games of the season, with previous head coach Sam Pittman being fired after the first five games of the year.
- Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 58-23.
Meet the Coaches
- Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas: This is year one with Silverfield at the helm for the Razorbacks after he spent six seasons coaching Memphis, amassing a 50-24 record during his time there, including two double-digit win seasons.
- Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 55-22 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
Betting Odds Via DraftKings
- Spread: Texas -20.5 (-112), Arkansas +20.5 (-108)
- Over/Under: 47.5 (O -108, U -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler.
Injury Report
Per the Thursday, November 19 report.
- Texas players listed as QUESTIONABLE: Edge Colin Simmons, DB Warren Roberson, OL Laurence Seymore III
- Texas players listed OUT: RB Hollywood Smothers, OL Trevor Goosby, TE Nick Townsend, Edge Richard Wesley, DL Hero Kanu
- Arkansas players listed OUT: DB Braydon Lee, TE Maddox Lassiter, OL Bryant Williams, TE Gavin Garretson
- Arkansas players listed as DOUBTFUL: DB Brylan Green
- Arkansas Players listed PROBABLE: DL Quincy Rhodes Jr.
What to Know About the Razorbacks
It's been another season to forget for the Razorbacks, and despite it being year one of the Silverfield era, it hasn't seen much change. They struggle on both sides of the ball, ranking in the bottom half in points scored per game (20.3) and points allowed per game (26.6).
They do a good job preventing turnovers while being one of the better teams and getting turnovers themselves. That, combined with being a fairly disciplined team, means the Razorbacks could put it together for a chance at an upset if everything goes right in Austin.
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.