Film Room: I Watched Every Trey'Dez Green Snap in 2026, Here's What Texas is in For

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns are looking to capture their fifth-ranked victory tomorrow against the No. 24 LSU Tigers in Death Valley.

The Tigers are fresh off the heels of a 31-13 loss against Alabama, which dropped their odds of making the College Football Playoff to just 20.1%, according to ESPN. Still, they remain one of the most talented teams in the country and have a 52.6% chance to beat Texas, according to Football Power Index.

One of the biggest parts of their roster, figuratively and literally, is 6'7 junior tight end Trey'Dez Green. An All-SEC Second-Team selection last season, he is arguably having more success this year despite missing four games with a knee injury.

I watched every snap Green has taken this season to understand the kind of threat Green poses to Texas. Let me tell you, defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is in for it.

Why Green is Dangerous

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green reacts during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green's most obvious strength is his combination of size and speed. He is a long strider at 6'7 which allows him to separate from man coverage, put vertical pressure on the defense and squeeze out extra yards after the catch.

He remains fluid despite his frame and can snap off routes in a hurry. He finds soft spots in zone coverage and boxes out defenders, providing quarterback Sam Leavitt a huge target.

He has strong hands attached to his lengthy frame and is mostly unfazed by contact from defenders. Those hands help him as a blocker; however, he is frequently beaten to the punch in space and overwhelmed in line.

These traits, combined with a new game plan under head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., have led to Green actually improving on his All-SEC 2025 campaign.

Stats (according to Pro Football Focus) 2025 (11 games) 2026 (5 games) Receptions 33 29 Yards 433 357 Receptions per game 3 5.8 Yards per game 39.4 71.4 Yards per route run 1.63 2.09 Drop percentage 13.2% 3.3% Receiving grade 77.6 80.7

He was off to an electric start prior to his injury, racking up 222 yards across the Tigers' first three games.

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Kiffin has not been shy about using him after the injury either. After a lighter game against an overmatched Auburn team where he took 49 of a possible 83 snaps, Green played all 83 against Alabama and hauled in a career-high 10 catches.

Green is just as confident in his post-injury abilities as his coaches are, despite having to put on a knee brace for additional support.

"I can do 100% of anything that I want to do with the knee brace on," Green told reporters at a media availability.

By and large, that has been true. Green remains fast, fluid and dangerous.

However, a key facet of his game has been limited by either the brace or the injury itself: his run-after-the-catch.

Stats Pre-Injury (Weeks 1-3) Post-Injury (Weeks 8 & 10) Yards after the catch 124 65 Yards after the catch per catch 8.9 4.3 Missed tackles forced 8 0

While there is something to be said about the difference in the level of competition that LSU played in those two samples, the numbers are stark enough to raise concerns anyway.

On tape, you can see that Green is just easier to bring down. He could also potentially be fighting for less extra yardage, given concerns about re-injuring his knee.

Every catch from Trey'Dez Green (#7) after his injury



He looks exactly the same until the ball is in his hands.

Texas has been great against tight ends all year but they will need to find a coverage answer for this 6'7 behemoth pic.twitter.com/9dBvEuOVX7 — Carter Long (@carter_long818) November 13, 2026

Still, Kiffin worked around this to get Green a great game against the vaunted Crimson Tide defense. He is still a formidable aspect of the LSU passing game.

Texas has yet to give up more than 29 receiving yards to a tight end this season; however, they also have yet to play a tight end like Green. Muschamp will need to find a coverage answer for Green on every play if the Longhorns want to keep their playoff hopes alive, something that is much easier said than done.

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