Film Room: What Texas Needs to Change to Keep Arch Manning Clean vs. Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns rode a dominant defensive performance to victory against the Tennessee Volunteers last Saturday; however their offense gave a sloppy showing.

The Longhorns managed just 20 points across 12 drives, largely because quarterback Arch Manning was sacked six times and pressured on 46.7% of his drop-backs.

That pass-blocking performance marks a sharp decline from an offensive line that had been performing above expectations through the first three games of the season. They now have an off-week to get right before facing the Oklahoma Sooners, who are 18th in the country in sacks per game.

While a number of things went wrong against defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' unit in Knoxville, the Longhorns have a couple of easy adjustments they could make, which would make life much easier for Manning.

Three Ways to Keep Arch Clean

Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss takes down Texas quarterback Arch Manning during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1: Better Pre-Snap Communication

Knowles lived up to his reputation on Saturday, as his defense blitzed on 43.3% of their plays, per Pro Football Focus. He threw the kitchen sink at the Longhorns, who struggled to pick up the exotic pressures, whether they were big-on-big protection, using a half-slide or keeping running back Raleek Brown in to block.

Knowles has a penchant for moving his defenders around just before the snap, stressing the offensive line's communication. Here is an example:

Carter Long

On this play, Texas initially lines up with six potential blockers for the Volunteers' four rushing threats. However, as they motion tight end Emaree Winston into the box, Tennessee's nickelback and linebacker creep up to the line.

Carter Long

Winston is releasing into the pattern; however, Brown is staying into block, leaving Texas with six blockers for Tennessee's six potential rushers. So, if they all understand their assignments, they can give Manning time to find an open receiver.

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Texas has a half-slide called to the right, with Brown indicating before the play that he will pick up the edge rusher so that right guard Brandon Baker can take the linebacker and right tackle Melvin Siani can take the nickelback. However, the play does not go that way.

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Instead, Baker seems to believe that it his job to block the edge and that Brown will pick up the linebacker. This leads to Manning being sacked almost immediately.

If Texas' blockers had better communicated who exactly would block who, they could have kept Manning clean, instead, they allowed the play to be quickly blown-up.

2. Get the Ball Out Faster

There were several times during the game when Manning was pressured simply because the ball stayed in his hands for too long. Both he and head coach Steve Sarkisian are to blame for this, as some of those pressures were due to Manning not trusting his receivers, and some of them were due to him not having any hot routes to throw to when the blitz came.

These issues were exacerbated when Texas lost wide receiver Cam Coleman, the easiest button its offense can press, for part of the contest. Obviously, Manning has to be able to trust his eyes and his other pass-catchers; however, Sarkisian could make his life easier by scheming him more quick-access throws.

Getting running back Hollywood Smothers back at full strength will give Sarkisian another pressure-relief valve, which should help things. Getting Manning to get rid of the ball faster, whether it is to Coleman, Smothers or another Longhorn, will make his offensive line's job easier and keep his jersey cleaner.

3. Using More Chips

Texas' starting on-ball tight end Spencer Shannon has posted a pass-blocking grade of 75.5, a great mark. Yet, he has only taken 27 snaps as a pass-blocker this season.

In fact, Texas' tight ends have taken a collective 50 snaps protecting Manning this season, a paltry number. This is in spite of Sarkisian's pro-style scheme, which uses one- and two-tight-end sets more often than the more popular 'veer-and-shoot' system does.

If the Longhorns can use their tight ends to protect Manning more, even if they just chip edge rushers and then leak into the pattern, then the Longhorns will have more time to hit on deep shots.

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