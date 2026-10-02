Texas Offense Has Yet to Match the Standard Set by Will Muschamp’s Defense

Texas is 4-0, ranked No. 1 in the country and coming off a significant road win over Tennessee. On paper, the Longhorns have checked nearly every box through the opening month of the season.

A closer look at how they have won, however, reveals a team leaning heavily on its defense. Will Muschamp’s unit has repeatedly delivered when the offense has struggled to sustain drives, turning difficult situations into victories.

That formula worked in Knoxville, where Texas held off Tennessee 20-17. But as the schedule gets tougher, the Longhorns will need Steve Sarkisian’s offense to start matching the standard being established on the other side of the ball.

Muschamp’s Defense Is Setting the Bar

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp observes his players before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee game offered the clearest example yet of the difference between Texas’ two units. The Longhorns held the Volunteers to 221 total yards, recorded 10 sacks and limited Tennessee to just 70 rushing yards. Colin Simmons tied the program’s single-game record with five and a half sacks.

Those numbers are impressive on their own, but the opponent makes them even more significant. Tennessee entered the matchup averaging 47.7 points and more than 500 yards of offense per game. Muschamp’s defense held that attack in check for most of the afternoon.

It was not an isolated performance, either. Texas held UTSA to six points and 143 total yards the previous week. Against Ohio State, the Longhorns also made crucial stops during the second half in a 24-23 victory. Through four games, the defense has consistently given Texas a chance to win, even when the offense has struggled.

The offense has not shown the same week-to-week reliability.

Texas scored 59 points against Texas State and 30 against UTSA, but those performances have been balanced by tighter games against Ohio State and Tennessee. Against the Volunteers, the Longhorns managed just 262 total yards and 61 rushing yards, while converting only three of 12 third-down attempts.

Arch Manning and the offense have shown flashes, but sustaining drives has been a persistent challenge. Protection issues, penalties and an inconsistent running game have made it difficult for Texas to control the pace of games.

The concern is not that Texas cannot win with defense. The Longhorns have already proven they can. The question is whether the offense can do enough to prevent every close game from becoming a defensive test.

Muschamp’s group has established a standard built on pressure, physicality and execution. Texas does not need its offense to score 40 points every week, but it does need more consistency, particularly on third downs and on the ground.

The bye week gives Sarkisian and his staff time to address those issues before the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma on Oct. 10.

Texas remains undefeated, but its defense has set a demanding standard. For the Longhorns to sustain their position among the nation’s top teams, the offense must begin meeting it.

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