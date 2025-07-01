Five-star Defensive Lineman Announces Commitment Date
Five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright has been a hot topic of conversation throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle.
As 247Sports’ No. 2-ranked defensive lineman in the class and No. 5 overall-ranked prospect in Georgia, the attention comes with the territory.
It’s only natural that people want to know where he will ultimately land, and their wait will soon be over.
Perry-Wright's Recruitment Process
Perry-Wright is set to announce his decision live on 247Sports and CBS Sports on Saturday, July 5, at 5 p.m. ET. He will choose between Clemson, Miami, Texas and Texas A&M.
The Buford, Georgia, native named these four schools as his top ones, excluding the Georgia Bulldogs, despite the fact that they're a hometown powerhouse.
Clemson is the closest program to his house by a long shot, with only an hour and a half drive separating the college from his hometown. Each of his other three top programs requires a drive of hours in the double digits, which could prove beneficial for Clemson in the end.
247Sports’ predictive tool anticipates that he will select Clemson on Saturday, but it’s still too soon to know for sure.
Perry-Wright took official visits to each of his top four programs. He made his way to Clemson on May 30, Miami on June 6, Texas on June 13 and Texas A&M on June 20.
The Aggies have established the No. 2 overall recruiting class in the country so far, according to ESPN, and they aren’t finished yet. They remain engaged in multiple battles over highly ranked recruits as July begins to unfold, this one being a significant one.
The Longhorns find themselves in a similar boat, and despite being ranked five places lower than the Aggies at No. 7, they have jumped 12 places in less than a month. They’re getting hot on the recruiting trail right now, and obtaining Perry-Wright could be a big move for them.
Then again, earning his commitment would be a major recruiting win for any of these four schools.
He recorded 57 tackles (13 for loss), 17 quarterback hurries and nine sacks during his junior season, helping Buford High School reach the semifinals of the 7A state playoffs.
At 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, he would likely benefit from continuing to develop in terms of physical stature. However, Andrew Ivins, 247Sports’ director of scouting, says that his “mobility and energy” make up for what he lacks in size right now.
The Peach State prospect will announce his decision on July 2, letting three of these programs know that they came up short.